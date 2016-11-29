10 Beauty Gifts That Give Back 

While the holidays are the time of year to drink and be merry, it’s also the perfect opportunity to help others in need. That’s why we love gifting items from brands that want to return their good fortune. Not only will a thoughtful gift put a smile on the face of those on your list, you’ll also be a part of aiding a great cause. In the name of Giving Tuesday, we’ve rounded up ten holiday beauty gifts from beauty brands that donate part or all of the proceeds from their products to support charitable organizations and initiatives.