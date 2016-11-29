10 Beauty Gifts That Give Back 

Courtesy (4)
Erin Lukas
Nov 29, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

While the holidays are the time of year to drink and be merry, it’s also the perfect opportunity to help others in need. That’s why we love gifting items from brands that want to return their good fortune. Not only will a thoughtful gift put a smile on the face of those on your list, you’ll also be a part of aiding a great cause. In the name of Giving Tuesday, we’ve rounded up ten holiday beauty gifts from beauty brands that donate part or all of the proceeds from their products to support charitable organizations and initiatives.

1 of 10 Courtesy

iS Clinical CoolMint Revitalizing Masque

This refreshing mask along with the rest of iS Clinical's skincare line, helps fund the brand's iS Cancer Care Program, which provides skincare solutions and quarterly education programs for patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatments. 

iS Clinical $56 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Lancôme Paris Le Parisian Holiday Case

Whether or not it’s the most wonderful time of the year to upgrade your makeup bag with a collection of essentials, Lancôme donates part of the proceeds from the sales of its products to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of the world’s leading centers for treating childhood cancer.

Lancome $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Prosperity Candle Atesby Votive Candle

Talk about a way to light up a room. Prosperity Candle creates economic opportunities for women in areas of natural disaster and conflict through candle-making. 

Prosperity Candle $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Drunk Elephant AHA Kit

This skincare regimen kit is more than just the secret to clear, radiant skin, Drunk Elephant donates a portion of the company's proceeds to the International Elephant Foundation

Drunk Elephant $96 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes

While Josie Maran's aloe vera, chamomile, cucumber, and Vitamin E soaked wipes will clear away the day's dirt and makeup, the brand's charitable initiative was set up so that the polar bear race is not erased. 1% of the proceeds of the wipes will go to the Natural Resource Defense Council's Polar Bear SOS Initiative, a campaign that helps save polar bears and their habitats. 

Josie Maran $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl's Collection For A Cause

While the skincare products in Kiehl’s eye-catching collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist duo FAILE, would be a welcome addition to any vanity, purchasing the set also guarantees food will reach the tables of Americans in need. The brand is donating 100% of the collection’s proceeds to Feeding America, up to $100, 000. Just one $1 helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Kiehl's $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

MAC Viva Glam Ariana Grande 2 Lipstick

Swipe on this vivid fuschia lipstick all for a good cause. Just like its predecessors, 100% of the proceeds of Ariana Grande's second Viva Glam collection benefits MAC's AIDS Fund to help those impacted by the disease. 

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Fresh Suga(RED) Lip Treatment Sunscren SPF 15

For every tube of this limited-edition version of Fresh's beloved lip balm, the brand will donate 25% of it retail price to (RED), which provides two weeks of life-saving HIV/AIDS medication in sub-Saharan Africa. Plus, since it's (RED)'s 10th anniversary, every dollar (RED) raises this year will be matched by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, up to $50 million. 

Fresh $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Chantecaille Protect the Lions Eye Palette

More than just a quad of majestic shades inspired by the African landscape, 5% of the proceeds from Chantecaille's Protect the Lions Palette will be donated to the Lion Guardians, a conservation organization that works to finding and enacting long-term solutions for people and lions to coexist across Kenya and Tanzania. 

Chantecaille $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Aveda A Gift of Pure Comfort

More than just an excellent way to relax, Aveda’s custom gifts like this comforting trio of moisturizing skincare products, help support and care for a community of papermakers in Nepal.

Aveda $40 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!