The 5 Things I Wish Had Been on My Graduation Wish List

CW
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
Jun 26, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Graduating college at the ripe age of 21 (or 22) indubitably renders a huge moment of accomplishment, self-satisfaction, and dare I say it, relief. Your distant family, which you haven’t seen in years, congregates to sing your praises come graduation day. For the day, everything is focused solely on you; your prodigious feat of enduring 4 years of undergrad, and with that comes big-ticket gift giving. 

As most Generation Z kids can attest, graduation gifts come at considerable costs. I have paid witness to my college-mates being the recipient of 2 ct diamond studs, luxury handbags, and even fresh-out-the-dealership automobiles as graduation gifts. Talk about extravagant!

 

However, as the saying goes, if only I knew then what I know now, when it comes to the decision-making process on what to put on your graduation wish list, taste and judgment might not be at the prudent level we may think it’s at. Case in point, I put a very trendy $2K coral toned silk taffeta gown on my list (and no, I didn’t get it, rather my mom scoffed at me for it). 

Had I known about investment shopping and timeless pieces, my list would’ve been more worthwhile. After all, what better moment to consider classic pieces than when loads of interviewing and networking opportunities are on the horizon?

We're putting super-luxurious dream items on our wish list, because, why not? A girl can dream, right? But whatever your price point, consider classic staples from the five categories below. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

THE WATCH

Baume & Mercier’s Petite Promesse watch. An elegant and youthful piece. I love the femininity of the oval shape and mother of pearl face, the nude strap subtly complements all skin tones, and the fluorescent color strip adds a youthful touch! 

Baume & Mercier $3,300
2 of 5 Courtesy

THE SHOE

The Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Suede Pump. With proper maintenance these shoes can last you several years. I’ve had my BB’s for 6 years and they are showing no signs of debility. Best colors would be black, beige and taupe!

Manolo Blahnik $595
3 of 5 Courtesy

the blazer

Your future 30-year-old self will applaud you for making an investment on a blazer early on, I promise!

Max Mara $417 (originally $1,390)
4 of 5 Courtesy

THE BAG

A bag equipped with both functional and luxurious qualities. The leather and suede exterior only gets better with wear, and the spacious interior allows for multiple copies of resumes and stacks on stacks of business cards.

The Row $2,950
5 of 5 Courtesy

THE EARRINGS

These are definitely not your mother's pearls. A design by Elsa Peretti, these pearls can be worn for any occasion, the diamond adding a very distinguished touch.

Tiffany & Co. $4,200

