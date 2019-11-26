16 Can't-Go-Wrong Gifts for Teens 

By InStyle Staff
Nov 26, 2019 @ 6:00 pm
tower28beauty/Instagram

Teenagers are notoriously hard to read, which makes guessing their wishlist that much more challenging. But fear not — we've got a teen-approved list of products for the gamer, sneakerhead, fashionista, and more. Whether they're starting middle school or getting ready to head off to college, there's something for everyone. 

Gift one of these 2019 picks and you're pretty much guaranteed to up your cool factor — even if you still don't understand what TikTok is.

Acne Multi-Check Scarf

$280

Give the gift of warmth (and fashion) with this colorful, oversized plaid scarf made from a blend of wool, mohair, and alpaca.

Adornmonde Manny Gold Cherry Earrings

$98

Fun without being too childish, these earrings will add instant personality to any outfit.

Canon Ivy Cliq+ Instant Camera

$129

Forget polaroid cameras. This pocket-sized camera from Canon prints peel and stick pictures for instant locker decor — and comes with a selfie mirror.

Rizzoli Sneakers x Culture: Collab

$34

Part sporty nightstand decor, part educational, this book — filled with studio photos and info about the history of sneaker collaborations — makes the perfect gift for any sneakerhead.

Ban.dō Confetti Bomb iPhone Case

$28

Since their cell phone is likely the most important accessory in their life, you can't go wrong with a trendy case. This option from Ban.dō features floating confetti and a silicone bumper to keep it protected from falls. 

Le Specs The Ginchiest Sunglasses

$79

They may have only been born in the millennium, but it doesn't mean they won't appreciate these '90s-inspired cat eye sunglasses.

Levi's X Star Wars Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

$148

With an embroidered Star Wars logo on the chest and artwork from a vintage movie poster on the back, this oversized denim jacket is the definition of cool for any superfan of the space franchise.

Wireless Express Bluetooth Iridescent Bling Headphones

$45

These rainbow crystal headphones will block out the haters. Or just make bus rides more endurable. 

Nintendo Switch Lite

$200

This colorful new console is small and lightweight — perfect for the on-the-go gamer.

Pottery Barn Basketball Hoop And Dry-Erase Board

$79

This basketball hoop (with a dry-erase backboard) is great for staying active even on snowy winter days.

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Kit

$16

Keeping their shoes squeaky clean will be less of a chore with this shoe cleaner, which works for suede, nubuck, leather, nylon and canvas.

Tower 28 ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss

$14

Whether she's in middle school or college, this non-sticky, moisturizing gloss is the perfect stocking stuffer from the cool aunt.

The Leaf Supply Guide to Creating Your Indoor Jungle

$32

This book will introduce a teen to plant parenting and the best aesthetically-pleasing arrangements for their dorm.

Loeffler Randall Elodie Beaded Bow Barette

$125

Keep her sweet and on-trend with this adorable bow clip. It'll also save her time on her early rushed school mornings. Pull back, clip in, and voila!

All Hail The Queen: Twenty Women Who Ruled

$7

Empower a young woman with this beautifully illustrated book about the history and stories of 20 badass female rulers.

Karaoke Bluetooth Microphone

$40

Up their TikTok game with this glamorous Bluetooth karaoke microphone. The wireless mic can connect to any computer or smartphone so your teen can host the ultimate dance party.

