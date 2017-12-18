15 Chic Gifts for Mom

Shopping for a holiday gift for your mom can be one of the hardest tasks. Not only do you want to give them something that's thoughtful, but you'll also need to make sure you leave mom impressed. In an effort to avoid the stress of last minute shopping, we’ve searched high and low for the best of the best for each mother in your life. From the classic scent of Chanel perfume to a one-on-one shopping experience with a personal stylist, keep scrolling for a round up of 14 chic gift ideas that mom’s guaranteed to love this holiday season.

1 of 15 Courtesy

COFFEE SNEAKER 

A feminine but practical sneaker in a neutral hue is so necessary for mom to achieve the athleisure look.

2 of 15 Courtesy

PERFUMED BATH & SHOWER GEL

With notes of red vine, German chamomile, wild rose, and other plant-based ingredients this delicate bath and shower gel will leave behind a fresh and comforting scent without drying out mom’s skin.

3 of 15 Courtesy

LETTER PENDANT NECKLACE 

What better way to show your mom how much you appreciate her than with a personalized gift? This letter engraved necklace is great for layering and has the message “One in a Million” stamped on the back of the pendant—how fitting?

4 of 15 Courtesy

COCO MADEMOISELLE

When in doubt, a classic Chanel fragrance is always your best bet. Every time your mom sprays on this light and airy scent, she’ll be thinking of you.

5 of 15 Courtesy

UNSKILLED WORKER NYMPHAEA BAG 

This eye-catching work of art in collaboration with self-taught artist, Helen Downie would be a great new addition to mom’s handbag collection. 

6 of 15 Courtesy

Black Ceramic Band Ring with Diamonds

Here's a gorgeous ring that mom will want to wear everyday. The minimalist design makes it perfect for just about any outfit, and the diamonds offer just the right amount of sparkle.

7 of 15 Courtesy

HANDMADE ROUND PLATTER WITH LACE DETAIL

A gift that will give mom an excuse to host more dinner parties.

8 of 15 Courtesy

IMPATIENS FLOWER DROP EARRINGS 

Your mom will be sure to make a statement in these sunflower yellow drop earrings. The beaded tassels and strategically layered petals make a perfect outfit accent.

9 of 15 Courtesy

BANDANA-STYLE SCARF 

Whether this scarf is draped around her neck or being tied on to one of her favorite handbags, a floral handkerchief is a timeless accessory that mom can wear many different ways.

10 of 15 Courtesy

ROSAS TOQUILLA STRAW PANAMA HAT

Protect that beautiful face. This handcrafted straw hat is the ultimate vacation accessory for mom to pack for her next island getaway.

11 of 15 Courtesy

UPTOWN PUFFER JACKET 

An oversized but sleek puffer with detachable mittens is a winter wardrobe must-have and is just the outerwear piece mom needs to stay warm in style.

12 of 15 Courtesy

MARKET TOTE

Here is the best tote for storing mom’s everyday essentials.

13 of 15 Courtesy

Chambray 2018 Spiral Planner

Help mom stay organized in the year ahead with a stylish agenda.

14 of 15 stitchfix/instagram

STITCH FIX 

Take the uncertainty out of apparel shopping for mom by gifting her a personalized shopping experience.

15 of 15 Courtesy

Tiffany Tea Cup and Saucer

Start to build a tea set for your mom this holiday with Tiffany’s color block tea cup and saucer.

