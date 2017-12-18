15 Chic Gifts for Mom

Shopping for a holiday gift for your mom can be one of the hardest tasks. Not only do you want to give them something that's thoughtful, but you'll also need to make sure you leave mom impressed. In an effort to avoid the stress of last minute shopping, we’ve searched high and low for the best of the best for each mother in your life. From the classic scent of Chanel perfume to a one-on-one shopping experience with a personal stylist, keep scrolling for a round up of 14 chic gift ideas that mom’s guaranteed to love this holiday season.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Here Are Some Perfect Gift Ideas for Every Man, Too