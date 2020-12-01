Those who truly enjoy style and staying on top of the latest trends seem to know what's cool long before the general public catches on — which can make shopping for gifts for fashionistas fairly difficult. But, here's a tip: if you know said person's style and/or where they like to shop, you're already well on your way to crossing them off your list. (And, if all else fails, there's always a gift card.)

However, if you'd like to surprise your style-savvy friend, sister, mom — whoever! — with something they'll love, but are stumped on what to buy the person with a fully stocked closet, no worries. We've rounded up 15 quick ideas that will surely leave them impressed.

RELATED: The Best Gifts for Astrology Lovers to Shop This Year