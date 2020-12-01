31 Gift Ideas for the Fashion Lover in Your Life
Those who truly enjoy style and staying on top of the latest trends seem to know what's cool long before the general public catches on — which can make shopping for gifts for fashionistas fairly difficult. But, here's a tip: if you know said person's style and/or where they like to shop, you're already well on your way to crossing them off your list. (And, if all else fails, there's always a gift card.)
However, if you'd like to surprise your style-savvy friend, sister, mom — whoever! — with something they'll love, but are stumped on what to buy the person with a fully stocked closet, no worries. We've rounded up 15 quick ideas that will surely leave them impressed.
Mejuri Le Chain Necklace
If she was the type of kid to make necklaces out of paperclips, then this gold link accessory from Mejuri is sure to be her new favorite accessory. The grown-up paperclip chain is coated in luxe, shiny gold plating, and though it's a simple addition to any outfit, it enhances the neckline seamlessly. She can layer it with pieces she already has, or rock it solo. Either way, she's bound to get good use out of this tiny gift.
Women's Vintage Modern Barn Jacket
Have a friend who is slowly welcoming jeans back into their everyday wardrobe? Meet them at the halfway point with the gift of Lee's Vintage Modern Barn Jacket. Not only is the layer a fashion-forward alternative to their quarantine robe (and just as comfy, too), it'll help them nail the '90s and early '00s trend beloved by today's top models.
Susan Alexandra Cloud Bag
Forget the dark, dreary colors of winter — it's time for bright, joyful fashion. And, perhaps nothing boosts our mood quite like a vibrant, beaded something from Susan Alexandra. These bags aren't just popular among influencers and editors, they're also extremely special and intricate, made by hand in NYC. If you aren't feeling the clouds, that's ok, too: the site offers a ton of whimsical alternatives to choose from.
DONNI. Curly Half Zip Pullover
Leave it to DONNI. to take an oversized-oversized sweater and "make it fashion." The quarter zip pullover is sporty enough to wear with workout leggings, while simultaneously sophisticated enough to wear with a midi skirt and booties. In other words, the slouchy-snug silhouette is so incredibly versatile, it can fit into any fashionista's style. ('90s babies will also appreciate the nod to the slightly unkempt aesthetic.)
Lele Sadoughi Blush Pearl Headband
Blair Waldorf was clearly ahead of her time because the year is 2020 and top knot headbands are still trending. The look requires minimal effort to achieve but really packs a punch, so ease any newbies into the trend with one of Lele Sadoughi's Insta-famous, pearl-embellished hair accessories. She'll likely be amazed at how this piece makes even unwashed hair look polished — a trick that'll come in handy for all those work ZOOM calls.
Whimsical Black Girl Geo-Chestnut in White Earrings
Fashionistas are called fashionistas for a reason — they're up on trends and probably already own the most buzzed about pieces. Therefore, when searching for creative gifts, you have to think outside their jewelry box. Whimsical Black Girl's accessory collection is a small business that focuses on made-to-order eclectic statement pieces. These beautiful half-circle earrings, for example, are made of polymer clay and baked in small batches "to ensure the highest quality possible." What's more, you can choose the type of backing — metal or plastic — based on your recipient's skin type, adding to the gift's personalized charm.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings sold out quickly during Nordstrom's anniversary sale, but luckily the bottoms are back in stock for holiday shopping. While they may not be discounted (unfortunately), we'd argue they're worth paying the full $98. Aside from having Oprah's approval, this glossy pair features the brand's patented Power Waistband, which offers medium support and smoothing around the tummy, hips, thighs, and booty. The shiny finish and no center seam is what makes these faux leather leggings appear less athletic and more versatile, so they can be dressed up or down, depending on the look the wearer is going for.
Simple Houseware Industrial Pipe Clothing Rack
Shop-a-holics often have more clothes than they do storage space, which means that sometimes, their favorite pieces get lost in their stockpile. This sleek pipe clothing rack from Simple Houseware will provide a place to display everyday staples. It's a wardrobe organization tool made with durable wire shelves that keep hangers in place, while a bonus shelf provides even more storage for shoes, bags, and even small storage bins for scarves or socks.
Ganni Cable Knit Turtleneck Tank
This sweater vest from Free People looks like it was plucked from a grandfather's wardrobe. The cable-knit design is often layered over simple tees and button-downs, to spice up an outfit. However, a true fashionista will get year-round use out of this staple and dare to wear it as a shirt, too.
slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering
Of course, if the fashionista on your list has been worried about developing maskne (acne from wearing a mask), treat them to this silky face covering from slip. The pleated mask is washable and therefore reusable, with adjustable ear lobes and metal nose piece. It's also made from 100% long-fiber mulberry silk, which has been said to absorb less of the moisture and dirt, preventing less buildup and reducing the likelihood of breakouts.
M.M. La Fleur The Marnie Sweater
Cashmere sweaters are a winter wardrobe staple since they're typically lightweight yet warm, and are great for layering under jackets. This one from M.M. La Fleur is no exception — and it's in the form of an everyday hoodie. It's easy to wear casually, whether with jeans and a tee or joggers and sneakers. But, paired with a button-down and tailored slacks, it'll feel somewhat dressy. The fashionista on your list is sure to appreciate that versatility factor, and might just want to invest in the matching pants.
Kendall Miles Designs Racy Heels
Kendall Miles Designs was founded in 2015 by Kendall Miles, a third-generation entrepreneur. In a matter of just five years, Miles's shoes have skyrocketed to success, and have been worn by celebrities like Tyra Banks, Rihanna, Ashanti, and Jordyn Woods, to name a few. Magnetic Calf boot is definitely a standout alternative to the go-to white booties. While the silhouette is minimalistic and classic, it's those gold-rimmed, glass studs that take it up a notch, ensuring the wearer's outfit is anything but boring.
Ganni Ruffle Collar Cotton Poplin Shirt
Here's something your fashionista is likely lusting after but hasn't invested in just yet: a shirt with an oversized poplin — or pilgrim! — collar. While this baby can easily take the place of an average button-down due to its neutral color, the standout, scalloped detail will punch up even the simplest skirt or pants.
Urban Outfitters Felt Beret
If this person truly is a fashion lover, we're betting they're great at keeping up with on-screen style, too. So, while a gift of a bold beret will be a practical one (it's a warm winter hat), it can double as a nod to Netflix's addicting and well-dressed hit, Emily in Paris.
Thrilling Gift Card
2020 was the year that many of us became more conscious about our consumption, vowing to think long and hard about sustainability and ethics before making a purchase. Rather than buying new, gift the gift of secondhand with a gift card to Thrilling, a marketplace for vintage boutiques around the country. Don't even worry about how much to spend, either — some great stuff can be purchased for as little as $5.
Gucci Oval Sunglasses
It's a myth that fashionistas don't enjoy subtle and simple (it's called balance!), but when it comes to sunglasses, they likely won't mind an update from the typical aviators or tiny frames. Enter, Gucci's oval pair, which will add flair to her outfit and signal to everyone that she's in-the-know when it comes to what's cool.
Josefinas The Carolina Bag
Josefinas is a woman-owned company that designs shoes and accessories both honoring historical women and designed in collaboration with inspirational women of today. Their latest installment, The Carolina Bag, pays homage to Carolina Beatriz Ângelo, the first woman to vote in Portugal. The ribbon detail represents Carolina's courage, while its pink interior is a nod to Ângelo's femininity.
Briogeo Paradise Pink Satin Scarf
While you shouldn't wear them in place of a mask, a printed neck scarf is still extremely versatile. She can fold it in half and wear it as a bandana, roll it up and knot it, or tie it in her hair. Don't be surprised if she's even more creative than that, and invents a whole new, satin scarf trend.
Parade Days of the Week Underwear Pack
Underwear can sometimes feel like a strange thing to gift, but as we clean out our closets ahead of the new year, it's possible your fashionista is in need of a few more pairs. This box of undies is bound to bring back childhood memories, and on top of that, they aren't restricting like so many pairs out there, so she won't mind pulling them on all week long.
Rachel Antonoff Susie PJ Set
It's possible her pajama collection is well stocked, but considering we're still indoors, it won't hurt to have another, quirky pair. Especially when they look as yummy as this Farfalle-printed set.
Hanifa Miya Knit Cardigan Dress
Does your fashionista admire the outfits worn by Sarah Jessica Parker? Then take a page out of her book — or a piece out of her closet — with Hanifa's cardigan dress. It's half sweater, half maxi, and we're willing to bet it'll double as robe or blanket on cold, rainy days.
Kate Spade New York Terrier Pop Top Mittens
BaubleBar Huggies Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops
If you're looking for a gift that says "this isn't generic" but also hit under a certain budget, it's time to check out BaubleBar's offerings. You can buy whole sets — that's multiple earrings — for under $100, but we prefer these happy huggies, which will have her entering 2021 with a smile on her face (and her ear).
Myra Crossbody Phone Cases
It doesn't matter where we go, someone is always curious about our crossbody Myra phone case. On top of allowing us to go hands free while on the run, it comes in handy while simply walking or chillin' in the house, ensuring we never miss that call, text, or photo opp while searching for our little lifeline. She may not realize it at first, but this will be the gift she uses the most.
Clueless Movie Fashion Poster
Maybe the person you're buying for already has enough accessories and clothes in their wardrobe, or you're stumped about sizes and specific tastes. A poster that showcases outfits from an iconic fashion movie is a worthy alternative, and if you aren't feeling Clueless, you can pick from Legally Blonde or The Devil Wears Prada, too.
Roxanne Assoulin Color Therapy The Big Set
Remember when we mentioned color and joy? That's truly the goal of this stack of bracelets, which ties specific shades to certain attributes, hopefully creating "a shift in one's energy on a physical, spiritual and emotional level." It's the perfect gift for someone looking to land a new job, fall in love, or in need of some positivity.
The Fête Horoscope Charms
With everything so up in the air, astrology and natal chart readings have really taken off. While you can't predict the future, you can feed into this new obsession with a horoscope charm, which can be added to a chain or string and worn as a pretty pendant necklace.
Reformation Varenne Cashmere Tank And Cardi Set
It's been over a year and the world still isn't over Katie Holmes' matching bra and cardigan. It's a pre-made outfit that looks thoughtful and cool at the same time, and this combo pairs well with everything from pleated mini skirts to track pants.
Room Shop Cloud Scrunchie
An unexpected, "cameras on" Zoom meeting when you haven't actually showered can cause a bit of panic, but your fashionista will handle it with grace and style with the help of an outrageous hair accessory. Even with a messy bun, this oversized scrunchie comes across as glam and fashion-forward, and we're betting she'll be fielding questions about where she got it via Slack in no time.
Brooklinen Adelphi Jumpsuit
Maybe she has Brooklinen sheets, but does she have a roomy jumpsuit from the same company to lounge around in from day to night? This was clearly made with cuddling in mind, and if you throw in some popcorn and a list of thoughtful movie recommendations, it becomes a full themed present.
Zara Wool Blend-Coat Limited Edition
Maybe we've got The Undoing on the brain, but we're loving a good coat right now, especially something versatile that can be styled with both dresses and jeans. Zara's olive wool blend option fits the bill, and considering how sleek and warm it looks, the price tag isn't too terrible, either.