The Best Holiday Gifts for Foodies
It's hard to shop for a foodie — their discerning taste means they can easily spot the difference between homemade and mass-produced. It also means they tend to care about filling their kitchen with truly unique and useful finds — from the olive oil they cook with to the bowl they use for serving.
That's why we've rounded up the best high-end food gifts, plus kitchen gadgets and accessories that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Ahead, the best foodie gift ideas for every budget.
Copper Cow Coffee Advent Calendar
This chic advent calendar — filled with 12 days of pour overs and natural creamers — is a thoughtful gift for the true craft coffee snob.
Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven
For the pizza connoisseur, this countertop oven reaches 750°F, so you can make wood-fired restaurant-quality pizzas at home in two minutes flat.
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition
You can't go wrong with this newly released update to the 1931 culinary classic, Joy of Cooking.
Biscoche Macaroons
These elevated chocolate coconut macaroons would make the perfect host or hostess gift. (Plus, for every box of macaroons sold, Biscoche provides a meal to a New Yorker in need.)
Di Martino Dolce & Gabbana Hand-Wrapped Spaghetti Pasta
Sure, it's several times the price of your standard box of spaghetti, but this Dolce & Gabbana packaging makes it worth the splurge for your most fashionable foodie friend.
Food52 Five Two Wooden Spoons
Made in Thailand, these teak wood spoons are functional and stylish enough to leave out.
Hunt Slonem Rabbit Run Serving Bowl
Part function, part conversation starter, this serving bowl lets you enjoy artist Hunt Slonem's famous bunnies for a fraction of the price of one of his prints.
Porter Corkscrew by Normann Copenhagen
Upgrade your flimsy corkscrew to this high-design brass version to make even a cheap bottle of wine feel a bit more luxurious.
OYOY Toppu Tray
Use these whimsical Scandinavian-designed ceramic trays for pastries, cheese, fruit — or just a fun catchall on your kitchen island.
Industry West Erosion Carafe
For the wine-lover who already has every gadget, we suggest this handmade, one of a kind carafe featuring a mouth-blown glass vase and teak wood base sourced from Indonesia.
Fromages: An Expert's Guide to French Cheese
In this book, master fromager Dominique Bouchait walks you through pretty much everything you need to know about French cheese — plus it's beautiful enough to leave out on your coffee table.
Jenni Kayne Frayed Linen Napkin
For your friend who loves to host, these linen napkins are a simple and elegant way to dress up any table.
Savannah Bee Company Whipped Honey Original
Even "non-honey people" say a jar of this stuff is a game-changer when added to pretty much any food or beverage.
Kitchenaid Quilted Stainless Steel Bowl
A thoughtful gift for anyone who loves to bake, this stylish accessory can be swapped in for the standard KitchenAid mixing bowl.
Oracle Olive Oil
An upgrade from the grocery store variety, this premium Greek extra virgin olive oil is made from 100% organic Koroneiki olives. Bonus? The chic bottle (designed by L.A. artist Alejandro Cardenas) is UV-coated to prevent oxidation.