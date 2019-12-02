The Best Holiday Gifts for Foodies 

It's hard to shop for a foodie — their discerning taste means they can easily spot the difference between homemade and mass-produced. It also means they tend to care about filling their kitchen with truly unique and useful finds — from the olive oil they cook with to the bowl they use for serving.

That's why we've rounded up the best high-end food gifts, plus kitchen gadgets and accessories that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Ahead, the best foodie gift ideas for every budget.