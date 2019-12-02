The Best Holiday Gifts for Foodies 

By Kylie Gilbert
Dec 02, 2019 @ 2:00 pm
It's hard to shop for a foodie — their discerning taste means they can easily spot the difference between homemade and mass-produced. It also means they tend to care about filling their kitchen with truly unique and useful finds — from the olive oil they cook with to the bowl they use for serving.

That's why we've rounded up the best high-end food gifts, plus kitchen gadgets and accessories that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Ahead, the best foodie gift ideas for every budget.

Copper Cow Coffee Advent Calendar

$69

This chic advent calendar — filled with 12 days of pour overs and natural creamers — is a thoughtful gift for the true craft coffee snob.

Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven

$800

For the pizza connoisseur, this countertop oven reaches 750°F, so you can make wood-fired restaurant-quality pizzas at home in two minutes flat.

Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition

$21

You can't go wrong with this newly released update to the 1931 culinary classic, Joy of Cooking. 

Biscoche Macaroons

$28 for 6

These elevated chocolate coconut macaroons would make the perfect host or hostess gift. (Plus, for every box of macaroons sold, Biscoche provides a meal to a New Yorker in need.)

Di Martino Dolce & Gabbana Hand-Wrapped Spaghetti Pasta

$15

Sure, it's several times the price of your standard box of spaghetti, but this Dolce & Gabbana packaging makes it worth the splurge for your most fashionable foodie friend.

Food52 Five Two Wooden Spoons

$99 for full set

Made in Thailand, these teak wood spoons are functional and stylish enough to leave out.

Hunt Slonem Rabbit Run Serving Bowl

$185

Part function, part conversation starter, this serving bowl lets you enjoy artist Hunt Slonem's famous bunnies for a fraction of the price of one of his prints.

Porter Corkscrew by Normann Copenhagen

$63

Upgrade your flimsy corkscrew to this high-design brass version to make even a cheap bottle of wine feel a bit more luxurious.

OYOY Toppu Tray

$69

Use these whimsical Scandinavian-designed ceramic trays for pastries, cheese, fruit — or just a fun catchall on your kitchen island.

Industry West Erosion Carafe

$255

For the wine-lover who already has every gadget, we suggest this handmade, one of a kind carafe featuring a mouth-blown glass vase and teak wood base sourced from Indonesia.

Fromages: An Expert's Guide to French Cheese

$26

In this book, master fromager Dominique Bouchait walks you through pretty much everything you need to know about French cheese — plus it's beautiful enough to leave out on your coffee table.

Jenni Kayne Frayed Linen Napkin

$25

For your friend who loves to host, these linen napkins are a simple and elegant way to dress up any table.

Savannah Bee Company Whipped Honey Original

$18

Even "non-honey people" say a jar of this stuff is a game-changer when added to pretty much any food or beverage.

Kitchenaid Quilted Stainless Steel Bowl

$45

A thoughtful gift for anyone who loves to bake, this stylish accessory can be swapped in for the standard KitchenAid mixing bowl.

Oracle Olive Oil

$38

An upgrade from the grocery store variety, this premium Greek extra virgin olive oil is made from 100% organic Koroneiki olives. Bonus? The chic bottle (designed by L.A. artist Alejandro Cardenas) is UV-coated to prevent oxidation. 

 

