12 Gift Ideas for Stranger Things Fans

Janelle Grodsky
Nov 24, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

You definitely have a friend (or 10) who binge-watched the entire first season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. The original series—which debuted in July on the streaming network—quickly garnered a cult following of fans obsessed with all things Eleven, Barb, and the Demogorgon. But seriously, what about Barb?

We've rounded up a few Stranger Things-inspired gift ideas for everyone on your list who's ready to return to the Upside Down (and still wondering if Barb will ever come back). Check them out below.

Bright Lab String Lights

These fancy, upgraded string lights are a colorful nod to Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and her obsession with hanging them in every corner of her house.

Ariel Gordon Jewelry Eleven Necklace

Has there ever been a more bad-ass character than Eleven on TV? We think not. Gift all the girl bosses in your life this necklace to show them exactly how amazing they are too.

Enamel Barb Pin

All of our collective feelings about Barb can be summed up in this enamel pin. It's also the perfect addition to any kitschy pin collection.

Tokyobike Bicycle

For anyone who wants to join Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, and Dustin Henderson's bike crew, they'll need a slick, speedy bicycle to keep up.

All-Clad Waffle Maker

Skip out on Eleven's favorite Eggos and gift a real waffle maker instead. 

Garrett Leight Glasses

These glasses are a chic, upgraded version of Barb's famous pair in the series. And who isn't on Team Barb?

Grlfrnd Mom Jeans

Like the glasses, this pair of classic, high-waist mom jeans is a nod to the style Barb wore before she was taken. We want the pair ourselves, but we'll settle for gifting it to our favorite girlfriends.

Yazbukey Telephone Bag

This handbag, shaped like an old-school telephone, is a fashionable tribute to Joyce's landline that fried every time her son contacted her from the Upside Down. 

Winona Tee

Winona fans, unite! At least one of your BFFs watched the Netflix series solely because of Winona. Give them this tee so they can adequately express their love.

Dungeons & Dragons Collector's Set

For all those '80s kids who also grew up playing Dungeons & Dragons in their basement, this collector's set of the game is the perfect addition. You know they want to defeat the Demogorgon.

Mouth Breather Cross Stitch

For anyone whose new favorite insult is "mouth breather," this cross stitch needs to be on their wall.

Stranger Things Tote Bag

This limited edition tote features all the highlights from Season One in a unique illustration by Verameat's in-house illustrator, Anja Slibar. Grab one before they run out!

