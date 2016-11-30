11 Gift Ideas for the Game of Thrones Obsessed

How many Game of Thrones superfans are in your life? If you're anything like us, everyone in your crew is obsessed with the HBO series (and rightfully so!). To them, Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons deserve the Iron Throne, they still can’t believe Jon Snow came back to life, and they harbor a deep hatred for Cersei Lannister (but kind of love her at the same time). Since they'll be waiting patiently until the series returns next summer, why not surprise them with a GoT-inspired gift for the holidays? See our favorites below.