11 Gift Ideas for the Game of Thrones Obsessed

Nov 30, 2016

How many Game of Thrones superfans are in your life? If you're anything like us, everyone in your crew is obsessed with the HBO series (and rightfully so!). To them, Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons deserve the Iron Throne, they still can’t believe Jon Snow came back to life, and they harbor a deep hatred for Cersei Lannister (but kind of love her at the same time). Since they'll be waiting patiently until the series returns next summer, why not surprise them with a GoT-inspired gift for the holidays? See our favorites below.

Game of Thrones: Live Concert Experience

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi is bringing the show's epic music to life with a limited-run concert event. The tour, which will stop in 28 U.S. cities, features an 80-piece orchestra and choir performing score highlights on a 360-degree stage.

Limited Edition Moleskine Notebook

Moleskine is paying tribute to the HBO series with a set of limited edition notebooks available on their site. Our favorite? The direwolf, of course.

Nars Dragon Girl Lip Pencil

This bright red Nars lip pencil is appropriately named Dragon Girl and it's the perfect gift for any Khaleesi in your life.

Monopoly: Game of Thrones Collector's Edition Board Game

Do not pass Go! Take over King's Landing and all of the Seven Kingdoms with this fun spin on the classic Monopoly board game.

Le Labo Cedre 11 Candle

Ever wondered what Winterfell or Castle Black smells like? With all the cozy fires they must burn to stay warm, we're guessing it smells a lot like this woodsy, fire-scented Le Labo candle. It's the perfect addition to an afternoon Game of Thrones binge.

OPI Nail Polishes

Icy-colored nail polishes, like OPI's Alpine Snow or Silver on Ice, will help anyone channel the endless snow of the North (and beyond the wall).

Icelandic Sheepskin Rug

Winter is coming! For the decor-obsessed in your life, a Winterfell-inspired sheepskin will do the trick.

Mother Faux Fur Jacket

This luxe faux fur coat will do the trick for anyone trying to channel Sansa Stark this winter.

A Song of Ice and Fire Cloth-Bound Boxed Set

Whether they've read the entire book series or not, a fresh set of the tomes will make any GoT fan happy.

Jute Rope Dog Collar

Your pet-loving friends can tame their direwolf or dragon with this jute and leather collar. We love that they're handmade in Brooklyn and they promote animal adoption.

House Stark Wax Seal

No letter sent from Westeros is complete without a House insignia and a raven to deliver it. While we don't recommend gifting a raven for the holidays, this House Stark wax seal should do the trick.

