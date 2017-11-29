Holiday Gift Ideas for the Foodie on Your List

Chances are, you have someone on your shopping list who is a bonafide foodie—who scours the best of the best ingredients to assemble even the simplest of dishes, like eggs and toast. Luckily, we've found a bevy of gourmet finds for your food-motivated friends and family, and we bet your high-standard friends will be more than happy to keep stock of them in their pantry, whether for cooking with or snacking on.

Keep scrolling to check out what delicious items we're adding to our shopping cart this season.

FAR NORTH SPIRITS GIN

This American-made gin is the perfect addition to a well-curated bar cart. Made from non-GMO rye from a small town in Minnesota, it's great for martinis and Tom Collins alike, and packaged in a pretty, festive bottle.

available at MOUTH $51 SHOP NOW
ILA BLACK COLLECTION

Can you believe that these beautiful bottles are filled with pantry staples like olive oil, salt, honey, and maple syrup? They're almost too pretty to use. Almost.

available at AhaLife $115 SHOP NOW
Juniper Books French Cookbooks Set

For the food-loving Francophile, here is a collection of classic French cookbooks, all wrapped in a thematic, tear and water-resistant paper. The set includes: The French Kitchen by Michel Roux Jr.; Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume 1 by Julia Child, Louisette Bertholle, and Simone Beck; Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume 2 by Julia Child and Simone Beck; The Art of French Baking by Ginette Mathiot; and The Country Cooking of France by Anne Willan.

available at Domino $350 SHOP NOW
BELVEDERE UNFILTERED VODKA 

Referred to as the whiskey man's vodka, the rye used is distilled four times and then left unfiltered for a smooth, robust flavor.

available at Reserve Bar $45 SHOP NOW
KUSMI TEA MATRYOSHKA SUGAR

Elevate coffee and tea time with these darling sugar cubes shaped like Russian nesting dolls.

available at Kusmi Tea $10 SHOP NOW
Roberta's Frozen Pizza Two Ways

Any pizza fanatic is familiar with the Bill Clinton-approved joint Roberta's situated in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Now you can bring the taste home by ordering a couple frozen pies straight to your door.

available at Dean & Deluca $39 SHOP NOW
Uncommon Goods Homemade Gin Kit 

Your DIY-enthusiast can infuse their own floral spirits with this homemade gin kit.

available at Uncommon Goods Starting at $20 SHOP NOW
Chic Mortar & Pestle

This simple marble mortar and pestle set will even make grinding spices by hand a pleasure.

available at Amazon $34 SHOP NOW
Coffee or Tea Canister 

With an airtight lid, this graphic container will keep coffee beans and tea as fresh as can be til their next brew.

Crate & Barrel available at Crate & Barrel $7 (From $10) SHOP NOW
Reversible Prep & Serve Board

This double-duty board is as elegant as it is useful. 

Anthropologie available at Anthropologie $38 SHOP NOW
White Truffle Olive Oil

What's better than a fancy bottle of olive oil? One that's infused with truffles perhaps. 

Amazon available at Amazon $14 SHOP NOW
Chemex Ottomatic Coffeebrewer

Treat your coffee-lovers to a sleek Chemex coffeemaker. 

available at Amazon $298 SHOP NOW
Spice Tube Racks

Cooking enthusiasts will love receiving a gorgeous spice set that they can proudly display on their countertop.

Amazon available at Amazon $18 SHOP NOW
WEXLER'S DELI BALLER BOX

For early risers, nothing beats this box of lox, complete with six bagels, bagel chips, egg salad, babka, caviar, and all of the fixings. 

available at Wexler's Deli $160 SHOP NOW
TILIT MISSY APRON

This white denim apron, designed in cahoots with chef Missy Robbins, will keep them looking stylish in the kitchen. (There's even a handy pocket for your iPhone.)

available at Tilit $95 SHOP NOW
Gaea Fresh Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Indulge in top-quality olive oil straight from the isles of Greece with Gaea extra virgin olive oil. 

available at Walmart $20 SHOP NOW

