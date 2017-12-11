16 Gift Basket Ideas for Everyone on Your Holiday Gift List

Lauren Kane
Dec 11, 2017

Gift baskets make great holiday presents because they're like giving multiple goodies for the price of one. Whether you're looking to please a crowd or just spoil someone special, gift baskets can be tailored to specific interests.

Know someone who loves food more than life? There are a ton of yummy gift basket ideas for them. What about your friends who deserve to be pampered with the best beauty products? Several cosmetic brands are releasing some epic sets that they’ll be happy to unwrap.

We've found baskets, crates, boxes, and buckets filled with gifts for everyone on your list. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks.

1 of 16 Courtesy

Delectable Duet Wine Gift Basket

Complete with two bottles of wine, chocolate, cookies, and salty snacks, this gift basket makes the perfect hostess gift.
$60 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Stonewall Kitchen Blueberry Breakfast Gift Set

Breakfast will never be the same once you've tried the pancakes from this morning mix. Includes syrup, jam, and a festive towel.

$43 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

Williams Sonoma Moscow Mule Gift Crate

Cocktail lovers will enjoy this wooden crate packed with all the basics for crafting a Moscow Mule.
$110 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

Starbucks Sampler Gift Set

Get your Starbucks fix without leaving home thanks to this sampler of Breakfast Blend, House Blend, Verona and Café Estima, which are perfectly paired with Vanilla Almond Biscotti.

$30 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Mrs. Fields Wonderland Cookie Crate 

From bite-sized cookies and brownies to yogurt-covered pretzels and peppermint popcorn, there's something for everyone in this keepsake holiday basket.

$50 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

L'Occitane Delicious Almond Gift Box

Pamper her with this L'Occitane holiday box featuring almond bath and body products.

$98 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

Barbecue King Gift Bucket

Your favorite grill master can get their BBQ on with this assortment of sauces and seasonings.

$35 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

BirchboxMan Limited Edition: The New Gentleman Gift Box

This selection contains essentials like body wash, a pocket square, and facial cleanser—all perfect for travel.

$58 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Jo Malone London Christmas Miniture Candle Collection 

This set of mini candles includes Grapefruit, Pomegranate Noir, Nectarine Blossom & Honey, Sweet Almond & Macaroon and Frosted Cherry & Clove scents everyone will love.

$100 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

Alder Creek Movie Night Tub

Kids and adults can enjoy this collection of sweet and salty treats on family movie night. 

$30 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

iGourmet For The Bacon Lover Gourmet Gift Crate

It's a bacon bonanza! This crate comes with a variety of bacon, toppings, and snacks.

$110 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

Mrs. Prindable's Grand Signature Caramel AppleBasket

No one can resist Mrs. Prindable's apples and treats. The Grand Signature basket includes a jumbo milk chocolate walnut pecan apple, two triple-chocolate petite apples, milk chocolate toffee, caramels and pretzels. 

$90 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

The Tie Bar's Blues + Grey Style Box

Ties, pocket squares and socks, oh my! The man in your life will love this dapper assortment. 

$99 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

DYLAN'S CANDY BAR Chocolate Lovers Gift Basket

This basket is brimming with yummy chocolate treats from Dylan's Candy Bar including Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Cups, Chocolate Caramel Popcorn, and more.

$75 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Man Crates Pizza Grilling Crate

Pizza party time! This kit lets amateur chefs make homemade pizza on their backyard grill. 

$100 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

iGourmet Basket of Tea and Honey

This tea gift basket contains three Tazo teas, two honeys with a spoon, and biscuits. It's perfect for recovering after the busy holiday season.

$50 SHOP NOW

