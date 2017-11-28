19 Perfect Gifts for the Game of Thrones Fan in Your Life

The level of fandom surrounding Game of Thrones is one that we don’t see often. It’s as rare as dragonglass, or a three-eyed raven, or a Direwolf, if you will. Whether or not you’re a diehard fan of the HBO hit, chances are, you know someone who is. Luckily, there's no shortage of GoT-inspired gifts to choose from this holiday season.

From wearable merch like “Mother of Dragons” sweatshirts and Stark-crested scarves to brilliant home goods like a “Dinner is Coming” cutting board and “Hold the Door” doormat, the dragon-filled sky’s the limit. Scroll through our ultimate guide to Iron Throne-worthy swag that will make the holiday season for GoT lover in your life.

1 of 19 Courtesy

A Mug Fit for a King or Queen

If you’re on the hunt for a GoT gift that’s a bit more personal, look no further. This mug can be personalized with a name (unless, of course, a girl has no name), and you can choose whether it features the Stark, Lannister, or Targaryen crest. 

2 of 19 Courtesy

A Wardrobe Staple for the Mother of Dragons

No one will mess with the Mother of Dragons, and the same can be said for anyone who sports this comfy sweatshirt that let’s people know who’s really boss. The best part? It comes in a wide range of colors.

3 of 19 Courtesy

An Entryway Ode to Hodor

In one of the series’ most heartbreaking reveals, we learned how Hodor came to be called, well, Hodor. Pay tribute to the gentle giant with a doormat that forever states his last full sentence, “Hold the door.”

4 of 19 Courtesy

Stemless Wine Glasses that Display House Loyalty

There’s nothing that the ultimate GoT-loving host or hostess will appreciate more than this set of four stemless wine glasses, each featuring a different house sigil. Let guests fight over who gets to drink out of the Targaryen and Stark options and who’s forced to settle for the Baratheon and Lannister labels.

5 of 19 Courtesy

The Official Game of Thrones Wine

What better to go with a set of GoT wine glasses than a bottle of vino straight out of King’s Landing? Ok, so this one is actually from California—but the idea is still there. Try this rich red blend or opt for a chardonnay, if that’s more your style.

6 of 19 Courtesy

An Amazing Statement T-Shirt

Hands down, this is the ultimate gift for any Game of Thrones fan right now. Lady Olenna Tyrell proved to be a total badass when she confessed to murdering Joffrey right before her death, insisting that Jamie Lannister tell Cersei that she was responsible for the murder of their psychopath son. Lady Olenna went out with style and threw major shade in the process—so it’s only fitting that she’s pictured wearing some stylish shades of her own on this graphic T.

7 of 19 Courtesy

A Prophetic Cutting Board

It’s no three-eyed raven, but this bamboo cutting board sees the future—and dinner is most certainly on its way. 

8 of 19 Courtesy

A Cozy Scarf to Survive the Long Night 

Ok, it would probably take a few of Jon Snow’s IKEA rugs to truly survive the generation-long winter known as the Long Night. But this lambswool scarf is a nice way to stay warm on a chilly day. If your loyalty lies with a non-Stark house, you can also score similar Lannister and Targaryen versions.

9 of 19 Courtesy

A Modern Map of the Westeros Transit System

Anyone who’s legitimately pondered how our favorite characters get from point A to point B (you know, like the time Gendry ran back to the Wall and sent a raven to Dany about the White Walkers’ attack, and before you could say “Jon Snow,” she’d flown her dragons halfway across the world to save the day) will appreciate this map of the Westeros Transit System. The hilarious poster breaks the Seven Kingdoms down into subway terms, and it’s actually pretty genius.

10 of 19 Courtesy

A Necklace Fit for the Breaker of Chains

Daenerys Targaryen has many titles—too many to list, quite frankly—but other than Mother of Dragons, the badass Khaleesi is perhaps best known as the Breaker of Chains. She wore a necklace that honors her title throughout season seven, and you can now buy a scaled-down version of the statement piece for the fiercest woman you know IRL. If the chunky necklace is too much (either in style or price), there’s also a bracelet option

11 of 19 Courtesy

A Pen Suited for A Lannister 

This ornate ballpoint pen is perfect for the GoT fan who wants to channel his or her inner Lannister even in a more serious setting. The family’s signature red and gold colors are topped off with intricate lion details and their house motto, “Hear me roar.” Similar styles are available if you’d rather rep the Starks, Targaryens, or Baratheons—and if you're really looking to splurge, there's even an Iron Throne edition that'll cost you a cool $4,525.

12 of 19 Courtesy

Multi-Purpose Salt and Pepper Shakers

These salt and pepper shakers do much more than dispense spices. They’re also map markers that will help any fan plot world domination à la Daenerys. Map Room not included.

13 of 19 Courtesy

A Warm Hat to Fight the Cold

White Walkers or not, winter can be tough. Luckily, this lambswool Targaryen beanie is here to keep you toasty. It’s also available in Lannister and Stark styles—you know, if that’s what you’re into. 

14 of 19 Courtesy

A Notebook that Would Impress the Grand Maesters

This Moleskin notebook is subtle enough to use in work meetings but still serves as a constant reminder of what’s really important in life (aka, Direwolves and Jon Snow). Oh, and it comes with themed stickers that any GoT fan will love.

15 of 19 Courtesy

A Tyrion-Approved Glass

If you know a GoT fan who drinks and also happens to know things, buying this glass featuring one of Tyrion Lannister’s most quotable statements is a no-brainer. 

16 of 19 Courtesy

A Seasonal Sweatshirt

Winter may have already arrived in Westeros, but it’s still on the horizon for those of us living in modern times. There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than this fleece sweatshirt with the festive yet ominous warning of “Winter is Coming.”

17 of 19 Courtesy

Fierce Wine Stoppers

Drogon and Rhaegal are all grown up now, and Viserion has been turned into the Night King’s blue-fire-breathing beast (RIP). But we’ll never forget when the siblings were nothing more than teeny tiny dragon eggs. Celebrate their evolution with this three-pack of wine stoppers in their likeness. 

18 of 19 Courtesy

A Lamp That Puts the Lord of Light to Shame

Just kidding. The Lord of Light is pretty amazing, what with the resurrection of Jon Snow and all. But this circular LED lamp is still pretty cool, and it’s a simple way to add a bit of Stark love to a room without going overboard.

19 of 19 Courtesy

The Final Touch

This one doesn’t really need any explanation, but take your Game of Thrones gift to new heights with the ultimate Game of Thrones holiday card. You’re welcome. 

