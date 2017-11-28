19 Perfect Gifts for the Game of Thrones Fan in Your Life

The level of fandom surrounding Game of Thrones is one that we don’t see often. It’s as rare as dragonglass, or a three-eyed raven, or a Direwolf, if you will. Whether or not you’re a diehard fan of the HBO hit, chances are, you know someone who is. Luckily, there's no shortage of GoT-inspired gifts to choose from this holiday season.

From wearable merch like “Mother of Dragons” sweatshirts and Stark-crested scarves to brilliant home goods like a “Dinner is Coming” cutting board and “Hold the Door” doormat, the dragon-filled sky’s the limit. Scroll through our ultimate guide to Iron Throne-worthy swag that will make the holiday season for GoT lover in your life.

VIDEO: Game of Thrones Stars on Instagram