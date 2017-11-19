8 Top Holiday Gifts Ideas From Gabrielle Union

Opinionated and empowering American actress, Gabrielle Union continues reaching new strides, adding accomplishments to her already vast list, and capturing audiences everywhere with her gleaming smile. Her recent partnership with Shutterfly, launching goods perfect for holiday gifting prompted us to get a few suggestions from Union on how to be the ultimate gift-giver.

Playing the lead role of Mary Jane Paul, Union stars in the weekly BET series, Being Mary Jane. Throughout her career, Union has not only starred in endless films, but has also grown to be an outspoken activist for women's reproductive health and victims of sexual assault. She served on former President Barack Obama's National Advisory Committee for Violence Against Women and has worked on Planned Parenthood's breast health initiative.

Take a few tips from Union, discover the top gifts, and land yourself on the nice-list among all your friends and family.

