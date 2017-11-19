8 Top Holiday Gifts Ideas From Gabrielle Union

Courtesy of Gabrielle Union

"Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday season surrounded by family and loved ones." - Gabrielle Union

More
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Nov 19, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Opinionated and empowering American actress, Gabrielle Union continues reaching new strides, adding accomplishments to her already vast list, and capturing audiences everywhere with her gleaming smile. Her recent partnership with Shutterfly, launching goods perfect for holiday gifting prompted us to get a few suggestions from Union on how to be the ultimate gift-giver.

Playing the lead role of Mary Jane Paul, Union stars in the weekly BET series, Being Mary Jane. Throughout her career, Union has not only starred in endless films, but has also grown to be an outspoken activist for women's reproductive health and victims of sexual assault. She served on former President Barack Obama's National Advisory Committee for Violence Against Women and has worked on Planned Parenthood's breast health initiative.

Take a few tips from Union, discover the top gifts, and land yourself on the nice-list among all your friends and family.  

VIDEO: See Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Cutest Couple Moments

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

For Fashion Lovers

Cozy tops don't have to be boring. Union designed this sequin sweatshirt for her New York & Company x Gabrielle Union collection.

$90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

For the Foodie

A beautiful set of pots and pans is always needed, and this Ayesha Curry 12 Piece Aluminum Cookware Set is affordable.
$140 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

For Tech Lovers

You can't go wrong with the Apple Watch, and this chic design has a hint of pink.

from $399 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Colette Robinson

For $25 and Under

Personalize a Shutterfly Stemless Wine Glass wit your favorite quote or a special message.

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

For Fashionistas

The trendy New York & Company x Gabrielle Union Faith Sweatshirt has a sporty feel that's always on trend.

$60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Colette Robinson

For Grandparents

A cozy blanket always does the trick. And this Shutterfly Blanket adds a personal touch.

from $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

For Beauty Lovers

A nourishing hair treatment is the perfect gift for your fiends and family members to pamper themselves with. Wrap up the Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hair Repair Masque for an at-home treatment with salon results.

$29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Colette Robinson

For Mom

The Shutterfly Photo Gallery Glitter Ornament is a sweet gift that you can personalize to make mom's Christmas tree extra special.

$30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!