The Best Father's Day Gift Ideas Are Hidden On Amazon

allenedmonds/instagram
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
May 24, 2018 @ 9:00 am

If you're nervous that you won't find a great present in time for Father's Day, don't worry. Believe it or not, Amazon has good gift ideas, and thanks to Prime-membership benefits you could get free two-day shipping.

Our favorite finds for dad are in the electronics section. You'll find gadgets for the home and equipment for the office that your father will actually enjoy unwrapping on Father's Day. And don't count the fashion department out. There are several items that are actually chic and affordable. You just have to do a little digging. But you don't have to do too much work because we've gathered ten must-have Father's Day gift ideas below.

VIDEO: 11 Handsome Celebs Celebrating Father's Day

 

Keep reading to find a perfect Father's Day gift idea for your dad.

1 of 10 Courtesy

AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Here's an inexpensive speaker that delivers loud, quality sounds. The bluetooth capabilities and compact size make it perfect for listening while on the go.

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier

Allergens and pollutants don't stand a chance up against this Dyson air purifier. Real-time air quality reports are sent to the app, so that you can control the purifier through your smartphone.

$511 (Originally $600) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Ray-Ban 3025 Aviator Large Metal Non-Mirrored Polarized Sunglasses

Your pop will feel like a superstar with these iconic and timeless Aviator sunglasses. 

$203 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Calvin Klein Men's RFID Blocking Leather Bookfold Wallet With Key Fob

Has you dad been carrying the same beat up wallet around for years? Then this one is the perfect upgrade. It's 100-percent leather, includes RFID-blocking technology to fight against identity theft, and it includes a fob for keys.

$28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Kenneth Cole New York Dress Watch

Good things—like this stainless steel watch—come in small packages. It's the perfect balance between sporty and dressed up, so Dad will get a lot of wear out of this one.

$65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

HP LaserJet Pro M254dw Wireless Color Laser Printer

Here's a desktop printer that will upgrade dad's office space. The wireless printer is easy to setup and capable of printing from iOS and Android devices

$299 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Help dad keep the house free of dog hair, crumbs, and debris with this robotic vacuum cleaner, which easily maneuvers over hard-surface floors, rugs, and carpet.

$629 (originally $699) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Allen Edmonds Men's Sea Island Penny Loafer

Sometimes dad could use a little help in the fashion department. These suede loafers are exactly what he needs to upgrade his everyday-shoe game.

$325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Stanley 94-248 65-Piece Homeowner's Tool Kit

Even if your dad has trouble putting together a simple Ikea item, he'll appreciate this kit. It has all of the basics to get any job around the house done. 

$43 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Lacoste Stripe Slim Polo Shirt

And you can never go wrong with a classic polo shirt. It's a closet staple that any dad will appreciate, and think of you every time he wears it.

$104 (originally $110) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!