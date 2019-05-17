27 Father’s Day Gift Ideas That’ll Surely Leave Him Impressed

Image zoom Courtesy

For many people, choosing the perfect Father's Day gift is no easy task. Unfortunately, you can't just pick up some flowers and chocolates from the supermarket and call it a day; it's likely that dad's wants and needs aren't as concise. One moment, he might be eyeing a fancy watch at the mall. The next, he's claiming to be a chill guy who doesn't care about materialistic things.

This type of complex personality can make it pretty tough to select the best gift, but we've gathered a list of ideas that are guaranteed to leave any dad impressed this Father's Day — no matter what his taste is like.

Make things easier on yourself this year by checking out our favorite Father's Day gift ideas, below. Our line-up includes everything from fancy toys to the most-coveted kicks, all at wide range of price points.

1. Brandblack Men's Aura II Sneakers

Whether he's the kind of guy who likes to hit the gym or is someone who prefers a leisurely stroll, these cool sneakers will help him dress the part.

2. Eyevan 7285 Model 752 Sunglasses

Aviators are a must-have in any cool dad's stash. This designer pair has a vintage aesthetic that'll take him back in time.

3. Malin + Goetz Peppermint Shampoo

Don't get it twisted: A lot of dads want to be pampered, too. This intoxicating peppermint shampoo will turn his shower into a spa.

4. Lotuff Leather Duffel Travel Bag with Pocket

The kind of classic bag that you'd probably find tucked away in your Grandpa's attic, still in great shape decades later.

5. Herschel Full-Zip Hoodie

If dad swears he doesn't want you to spend a ton of money on him, keep it affordable and stylish with a cool hoodie.

6. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Apple Cider

For the man who, in another reality, would’ve went to Culinary School.

7. Tokyobike Classic Sport 8-Speed Bicycle in Matte Ivory

If he's the kind of dad who routinely rides his bike in the morning, he'll appreciate the upgrade.

8. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top

For the father who feels The Sandlot told the story of his childhood.

9. Rag & Bone Manston Bomber

For the dad who thought he couldn’t wear a Flight Jacket in his 50s — until he saw Obama do it.

10. Happy Socks Half-Stripe Socks

It's time for dad to let his eccentric side shine through and add a pop of pattern to his outfit.

11. Christian Louboutin Men's Red-Runner Mixed Material Sneakers

For the one whose wardrobe is full of luxe designer pieces.

12. Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

If he's always dreamed of having a career in music — or maybe he already does — these are the high-end headphones the man deserves.

13. Movado Modern 47

After fastening this watch on his wrist, he'll feel like he owns a Fortune 500 company.

14. Reebok Classics x Pyer Moss Daytona Bomber

Is dad feeling a bit nostalgic for the '80s? Meet him halfway with a modern take on his favorite throwback jacket.

15. Tom Ford Beauty Costa Azzurra Acqua Eau de Parfum

He'll always need a great cologne, and this one's fresh and light enough to wear every day.

16. Want Les Essentials Kastrup Leather-Trimmed Backpack

If a briefcase is too formal and a gym bag is too casual, this option will meet dad's work needs right in the middle.

17. Versace Eyeglasses

He might be having a hard time adjusting to the fact that he needs glasses now, but this pair will help ease the pain.

18. Lacoste Men's Flowing Print Swim Trunks

Make sure dad hits the beach (or pool) in style summer.

19. Uniqlo Men's Long-Sleeve Pajama

If he's been sleeping in the same T-shirts since '96, a matching set will help upgrade his pajama game.

20. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Scent Surround Room Spray

The perfect gift for the father who tends to call out his kids for making the house smell bad.

21. CB2 Acrylic Chess Set

People will no doubt admire this fun yet decorative chess set when they stop by the house.

22. Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

If the guy loves fried foods but is also making a conscious effort to be healthier, Cuisinart's AirFryer is a must-have.

23. Everlast Nevatear 100 lb. Heavy Bag

Help dad kickstart his workout routine, or save on his gym membership, with a punching bag.

24. Guess Reversible Belt

For the one who wants nothing and appreciates everything.

25. Sandro Striped Stretch Cotton-Blend Shirt

Whether he vacations in the Hamptons or is a Miami type of guy, he'll get good use out of this summer-ready shirt.

26. Gucci Maison De L'Amour Mug

Skip the cheeky saying and give dad the fanciest coffee cup he'll ever own.

27. Nespresso VertuoPlus Grey

Is he trying to cut back on his daily Starbucks habit? A Nespresso will surely help him save a few bucks.

