7 Fashion Items That Make the Best Stocking Stuffers

Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Dec 19, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Anyone can fill a stocking with chocolate, candy canes, and random knick-knacks, but a chic stocking? That takes unparalleled finesse. Luckily, that just so happens to be our area of expertise. Our version features timeless silver hoops (that will find a permanent place in anyone's jewelry rotation), the softest cashmere gloves, bejeweled brooches (it's how one Olivia Palermo likes to accessorize), and luxe leather tags. Put together the perfect stocking with seven of the most stylish stuffers, below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

COS Socks

In millennial pink, no less. 

COS available at cosstores.com $9 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

ROBERT LEE MORRIS EARRINGS

Silver hoops that you can wear every. single. day.

Robert Lee Morris available at macys.com $15 (originally $28) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

H&M Scarf

Because, winter.

available at hm.com $25 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

PANDORA Ring

Perfect for ring-stacking.

Pandora available at bloomingdales.com $25 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

J. CREW BROOCH

A brooch to take the place of a necklace.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $58 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

WHITE + WARREN

Made from 100 percent cashmere, these are, hands down, the softest gloves ever.

White + Warren available at shopbop.com $65 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

SMYTHSON

The most stylish way to ID your luggage.

Smythson available at barneys.com $115 SHOP NOW

