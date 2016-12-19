7 Fashion Items That Make the Best Stocking Stuffers

Anyone can fill a stocking with chocolate, candy canes, and random knick-knacks, but a chic stocking? That takes unparalleled finesse. Luckily, that just so happens to be our area of expertise. Our version features timeless silver hoops (that will find a permanent place in anyone's jewelry rotation), the softest cashmere gloves, bejeweled brooches (it's how one Olivia Palermo likes to accessorize), and luxe leather tags. Put together the perfect stocking with seven of the most stylish stuffers, below.