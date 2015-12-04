5 Fashion Insiders Reveal What They're Gifting This Holiday Season

1. For my mom: "I'm giving my mom an Audubon membership ($100 for Supporter Membership; nycaudubon.com), so that she can go on guided birding tours with Audubon in N.Y.C. I know she will love it!"

2. For my sister Meg: "She instantly fell in love with the navy cashmere turtleneck from the Katie Ermilio fall/winter 2015 collection ($1,250; modaoperandi.com) when she saw it on the model during fashion week. It's so cozy and oversized—it'll be just right once the dreaded N.Y.C. winter finally hits."

3. For my friends who are newlyweds: "One of our favorite couples just got married and these monogrammed cocktail napkins were made for them (Number Four Eleven, $96; numberfoureleven.com). They love to entertain and these are the perfect finishing touches to any party."

4. For my friend who is the best hostess: "Dinner Diaries by Daniel Cappello ($50; assouline.com) is not only beautiful as an object, but it's completely purposeful and useful. It contains everything one could ever want to know about their favorite style icons's dinner party rituals, and it's filled with little details to help form your own. It's a book that I keep front and center in my home, and it's one that I have gifted more times than I can count."

5. For my boyfriend, Tylee: "This navy Smythson washbag ($675; smythson.com) is perfect for everyday use or travel—and the monogramming is the perfect personal touch."

6. For my best friend: "One of my best friends is a bride-to-be, and I've had my eye on the Anya Hindmarch seating chart ($642; anyahindmarch.com) for months. I can't wait to see the look of surprise on her face when she opens it. It's not only beautiful, but something she can use long after her wedding for many parties and events to come."

7. For my friend with a baby girl: "It's the perfect shade of pink and super soft. They'll be many snuggle sessions with her in this adorable onesie (La Stupenderia, $154; childrensalon.com)."

8. For my team: "I am so grateful for all of their hard work and this year I'm putting together little gift boxes filled with some of our office favorite things (pictured, from left: Glossier balm, $12; glossier.com. Eufora hair repair treatment, $25; sleekhair.com. MAC In Extreme Dimension Lash mascara, $22; maccosmetics.com)."