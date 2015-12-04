5 Fashion Insiders Reveal What They're Gifting This Holiday Season

Courtesy
Gift-giving can be a challenge, not to mention, insanely stressful. There's an art to it—an art that so few have really mastered. The exception? The naturals, like fashion insiders whose jobs revolve around forecasting trends, planning for seasons ahead, and tapping into what consumers want (without them knowing what they want). Curiosity prompted us to ask these experts to reveal their gift guide for the season. If you have a BFF who loves yoga or a sneakerhead of a brother, keep scrolling for present ideas from these five fashion insiders. Your gift conundrum, solved.
Elizabeth Stewart, Celebrity Stylist (Clients Include Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis)
