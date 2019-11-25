12 Gifts Even Your Most Fashionable Friend Doesn't Already Have
Gift ideas for the fashion-forward girl who has everything can be hard to come. She had the Gucci belt before everyone else; she's the one who put you onto burnt orange color trend this season. What could you possibly get that she doesn't already have? We happen to be very familiar with a few hard-to-shop-for fashion-philes, and these gifts are the best of the best. Presents that are both on-trend, and unexpected for the luxury-loving person on your list. Keep reading for the best gifts to buy for someone who loves fashion, just as much as you love them.
Herno jacket
This is not your average outdoorsy outerwear. Consider this gift for someone who demands to stand out on the slopes and the cold city sidewalks.
Michael Michael Kors watch
A glistening, glittering timepiece for the true classic on your list.
LHD hoodie
Designed by the founder of The Webster, this is one of those brands your friend will be impressed you even know about. Styles are meant for anyone with a jetsetting lifestyle who wants absolutely all of their clothing to multitask from one outing to the next.
Chloé Ski Goggles
Available at Chloé.These are pretty self-explanatory. They're for the very chic fan of Can't Hardly Wait, clearly.
Theia Five Line CZ Waterfall Drop Earrings
An accessory that would brighten up any holiday outfit.
Salvatore Ferragamo Hairband
Headbands are back in a big way for holiday season 2019 — gift one to someone who's ready to transport their hairstyle to the early-aughts, unironically.
Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur Eau de Parfum
With notes such as mineral, musky, sandalwood, and chamomile, Gucci says this scent "transcends gender and time." We have a few friends who could be described the same way.
Dior: Moments of Joy
Christian Dior once said, "Women, with their ever-sharp instincts, understood that I not only wanted to make them more beautiful, but happier too." Your friends will know that's how you feel about them, when you hand over this stunning coffee table book as a gift.
Louis Vuitton Monogram Agenda Cover
Who doesn't love a little personal touch?
James Banks Baby Asterope Stud
A little half-wing earring that will send their heart soaring.
Loewe William de Morgan Capsule Collection Bag
Even the most dedicated handbag collector won't already have this one — but there's a good chance they feel like they need to have it.
Chanel Ring
A gold ring that will completely upgrade anyone's stack.
