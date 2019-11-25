12 Gifts Even Your Most Fashionable Friend Doesn't Already Have

Gift ideas for the fashion-forward girl who has everything can be hard to come. She had the Gucci belt before everyone else; she's the one who put you onto burnt orange color trend this season. What could you possibly get that she doesn't already have? We happen to be very familiar with a few hard-to-shop-for fashion-philes, and these gifts are the best of the best. Presents that are both on-trend, and unexpected for the luxury-loving person on your list. Keep reading for the best gifts to buy for someone who loves fashion, just as much as you love them.