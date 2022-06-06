15 Fashion-Focused Father's Day Gifts to Shop ASAP

All Saints Dawson Ramskul Bomber Jacket

Father's Day might be celebrated in the summer, but that doesn't mean your gift has to be seasonally specific. Instead, consider presenting dad with a seasonless fashion staple, like this classic bomber jacket from All Saints.

The Dawson Ramskul's ash khaki brown color makes it a neutral piece he can pair with anything from an office button-down to a graphic tee. This design also features push-stud closures over traditional buttons (which will inevitably pop off at some point) and a seamless ribbed collar that hits a little below mid-neck. His new favorite jacket also features two front welt pockets (dad loves a pocket just as much as we do) with ram skull embroidery detail up the sleeves and down the back, setting the piece apart from the traditional, blank-slate bombers you'd find at a high school pep rally.