The 11 Fashion Coffee Table Books That Make the Best Gifts

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Nov 17, 2017 @ 10:15 am

One of the signs of adulting? When your coffee tablescape has graduated from serving as a catch-all space for remote controls, stacks of unanswered letters, and other random knickknacks to something that's subject to home-decor envy on Pinterest. It looks like a clean minimalist slate with a nicely curated and culturally diverse selection of coffee table books. And maybe a cool, modern vase to hold a bouquet of flowers or marbles—or something. But we digress.

The point is that we all reach that stage at some point, and that's when our appreciation for these spectacular tomes increases, like, tenfold. So we did you a solid and rounded up the 11 best newly released coffee table books that are substantial in both weight and in content, and that make the ultimate gifts. Shop our library of picks, below, and then put a ribbon on it.

RELATED: Holiday Gifts for Your Sleek and Chic BFF

1 of 11 Courtesy

Betak: Fashion Show Revolution

available at Amazon $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Wilhemina: Defining Beauty

available at Amazon $52 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Studio 54

available at Amazon $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Calvin Klein

available at Amazon $91 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Fiorucci

available at Amazon $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Dries Van Noten 1-100

available at Amazon $162 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

A Parisian Cabinet of Curiosities: Deyrolle

available at Amazon $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Yayoi Kusama: Revised and Expanded Edition

available at Amazon $57 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Universe: Exploring the Astronomical World

available at Amazon $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Claudia Schiffer

available at Net-a-Porter $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Dress Scandinavian

available at Net-a-Porter $25 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!