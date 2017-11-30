The Coolest Holiday Gifts on Etsy 

Kristina Rutkowski
Nov 30, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Etsy can be a goldmine for quirky, homemade and stylish gifts, but it can also be a pretty overwhelming place to find exactly what you need. We made it easier than ever to navigate the website by narrowing down some of the best finds for every personality on your list. We've found one-of-a-kind gifts that your pet-loving friend will appreciate. And there's even glorious jewels that the stylish fashionistas in your life will be floored to receive. Our roundup of unique Etsy gifts is sure to please anyone and everyone this season. And no, there's no need to break the bank.

Shop our favorites below.

MinimumDesign - Set of 4 Small Geometric Pots / Planters

For the modern gardener or succulent lover, this cute and minimal set will be a winning gift. 

Callicrafty - Marble Notebook

A beautiful notebook that makes a great gift for the boss, employees, teachers, and writers in your life. 

RockTimber - Slate Board Serving Set

This beautiful slate serving set is ideal for the foodie or entertainer on your list. Includes serving utensils and a soapstone pencil for cute customizations, all packaged in an adorable burlap bag. 

Thefoggydoggy - Pet Bed Cover

The stylistic pet owner in your life will adore this floral bed cover, which is offered in a few sizes for both big and small animals. 

JewelryVV - Initial Necklace

For an unexpected twist, order two or all three initials at different chain lengths for a cool layered look. 

Mandallion - Wood iPhone Case

A chic iPhone case option for the tech savvy and design forward. Bonus points: choose from four different types of wood that can be engraved for that extra touch. 

BellaCuttery - Te Amo Shot Glass

This quirky shot glass is a fun gift for the tequila lover in your life. 

CottonMood - Throw Blanket

These elegant throw blankets could be pulled straight from a chic design store but don't include the hefty price tag. 

CoasttoCoasterCanada - Coaster Set

An aesthetically pleasing yet surprisingly inexpensive gift for the new homeowner on your list. 

lunaijewelry - Moonstone Ring 

A great option for the minimalist jewelry addict, these simple rings are great as is or stacked together. 

goodwolfdesignco - Waterproof Dog Collar

Look no further than this waterproof and amazingly durable collar (available in a every color imaginable) for the adventurous dog owner. 

SoGoodSoWood - Leather Wallet

These well designed leather wallets are sturdy and customizable for a great male stocking-stuffer idea. 

GardenofGraces - Personalized Jewelry Dish

A jewelry dish with customized initials is a special option that won't disappoint. 

