InStyle Editors Share the Best Gifts You Can Buy from the Drugstore

We've all been there: You're on your way to a holiday party, a Secret Santa/White Elephant gift exchange, or to your significant other's parent's house, and you have that heart-sinking FML moment. You forgot the gift. And whether it's because you're pressed for time or every store you've passed is closed, the only real option is to duck into the nearest drugstore.

Not all hope is lost though. Honestly. The Walgreens, the CVS's, the Duane Reades, the Rite Aids, the Targets of the world actually stock an inventory of hidden gems that make great gift-giving options—and that, most importantly, won't give away that you bought it 1) at the 11th hour and 2) from the conveniently located convenience store. We surveyed InStyle editors who revealed the gifts they reach for under duress; behold—our last-minute drugstore gift guide.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Soap & Glory Take Your Pink Gift Set

"Soap and Glory is such a classic brand and this spa kit has everything you need, down to the shower loofah. It's a perfect last-minute gift that doesn't scream, 'I picked this up on the way over here.'" —Rachel Crocetti, digital producer

Soap & Glory
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk brush set

"Even for people that don't do tons of makeup, Sonia Kashuk's brushes are always a safe bet. They're really high quality, and she does really fun designs each season, so I myself kind of feel compelled to collect all of the different prints." —Marianne Mychaskiw, associate beauty editor

Sonia Kashuk
3 of 10 Courtesy, Carter Smith

InStyle Magazine + Chocolate Bar + Bubble Bath

"When I need to put together a gift quick, I swear by the "magazine + sweet treat + bath product" combo. It’s exactly what you’d want for a treat yourself night in. Good reads, good food, and TLC beauty products for your skin and spirit. You can also curate the combo based on who you’re buying for, obviously." —Victoria Moorhouse, digital beauty editor

InStyle magazine. Ghirardelli chocolate. Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Cake Bomb.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Lemongrass Eucalyptus Bath Gift Set

"I think the best kind of gifts are the kind that your giftee wouldn’t normally buy for themselves. As the gifter, here's your moment to shine. I received a bubble bath kit one year, and let me tell you, it was a game-changer. The quality of my self-care routine went through the roof. Long gone are the days when I’d just nap the stress away. This year, I plan to pay it give the gift of relaxation in a bottle." —Kim Duong, digital fashion assistant 

Lemongrass Eucalyptus Bath Gift Set
5 of 10 Courtesy

L.A. Colors Nail Favorites Gift Set

"I love a gift set, mostly because it presents as a large gift. I mean, they say the best things come in small packages, but let’s face it. Big packages are preferable. A set of nail polish is always available at your local drugstore and will make any beauty-obsessed friend feel special." —Ruthie Friedlander, site director

L.A. Colors Nail Favorites Gift Set
6 of 10 Courtesy

Lip Balm Bouquet

"You can never have too many lip balms in the winter. Ever. While one might seem like a chintzy present, giving a selection of eight to 10 good ones—for one’s bedside, desk, car, purse, etc.—feels chic and thoughtful." —Stephanie Trong, fashion features director

Aquaphor. Almay. Maybelline Baby Lips. Bare Republic. Burt's Bees.

7 of 10 Courtesy

essie Nail Color

"You could gift your friend with a nail salon gift card (yawn) or you could get her a few trendy colors to own for life! Personally, I'm a huge nail polish addict, and tend to pick up a new color whenever I need a fresh tube of toothpaste. But really, this is a great gift for anyone, and even if your giftee doesn't tend to do their own nails, they can easily bring it with them to the salon. Right now I'm loving this Bordeaux color, perfect for the holiday season, and not to mention seriously on-trend. Pair it with a dark green and a gold for a Christmas feel, or with a few other jewel tones for the perfect winter palette." —Jane Asher, digital editorial assistant

Essie
8 of 10 Courtesy

Colorama Coloring Book

"I love giving gifts that may not be something you would buy yourself. Last Christmas, I was gifted an adult coloring book, and I loved it—it's the perfect thing help you take your mind off things after a super stressful work day." —Sarah Balch, photo editor

Colorama
9 of 10 Courtesy

A Photo and a Picture Frame

"CVS lets you print photos on the spot, so whenever I'm in a bind, I search for a nice photo of me and my giftee via Facebook or Instagram, wait the five minutes or so that it takes to print, and then frame it (because no one takes the time to print photos anymore). The finishing touch? A sentimental note and a pretty bow." — Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor

Photo Frame
10 of 10 Courtesy

Telebrands My Pillow

"I love 'As Seen On TV' products, and drugstores always carry them. My Pillow is a good gift for anyone you forget on your list because it seems really thoughtful to give someone the gift of better sleep!" —Lauren Kane, site producer

Telebrands My Pillow

