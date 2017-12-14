Editors' Picks: Holiday Gifts for $50 or Less

InStyle Staff
Dec 14, 2017

You've got dozens of recipients on your holiday list this year, which means that your budget for each friend and family member in your life is probably not as generous as you would like it to be. Luckily, you can still make a big impression with these charming finds that are all $50 or less.

You'll find something unique for everyone from your beauty queen sister-in-law to your jet-setting bestie. Happy shopping.

VIDEO: 5 Great Tech Gifts Under $50

 

Silk Eye Mask

Is there a greater gift than the gift of sleep? We think not.
available at Net-a-Porter $45 SHOP NOW
Jewelry Box

Do you have a friend with a "get organized" New Years Resolution? This is for them.
available at Shopbop $40 SHOP NOW
Faux Fur Slides

I'm a homebody. You're a homebody. Your gift list is filled with homebodies. And here is what you should buy them.
available at Net-a-Porter $50 SHOP NOW
Snow Ball False Lashes

These lashes are the ultimate in holiday cheer.

available at Macy's $17 SHOP NOW
Chinoiserie Chic Holiday Collection

Beauty boss on your list? Snag an exclusive holiday set from one of your friend's favorite beauty brands, like these sparkling nail polishes c/o celeb-favorite manicurist Jin Soon.
available at Net-a-Porter $42 SHOP NOW
'I Am Very Busy' 17-Month Hardcover Agenda

This handy planner is perfect a girl on the go.

available at Nordstrom $32 SHOP NOW
Sleep Together Kit

Like we said...sleep is a priceless gift. For the workaholic in your life, purchase them these very effective set.

available at Blue Mercury $46 SHOP NOW
Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Got a gym rat on your list? This stainless steel water bottle from SWELL will be a HIT with anyone who loves a good workout.
available at Nordstrom $35 SHOP NOW
Feminist Pencil Set

Need we say more? For the person in your life that needs a bit of inspiration throughout the work day...
available at Shopbop $12 SHOP NOW
BeautyBlender Gold Mine

This Beauty Blender set contains two sponges for applying face makeup, sponge cleanser, as well as a blotter to keep unwanted shine under control throughout the day.

available at Sephora $40 SHOP NOW
Shearling Shoe Liner

There is little worse than cold feet. We all have a friend that has the epic commute: train, to bus, to office on foot. Lend them a hand.
available at Shopbop $25 SHOP NOW
Glitter Snow Globe

The snow globe = the perfect holiday gift.
available at Nordstrom $30 SHOP NOW
Soothing and Relaxing Eye Patches

This season, gift the gift of relaxation. Ahhhhh.
available at Net-a-Porter $24 SHOP NOW
Owl's Brew Salted Caramel Toddy Cocktail Mixer

We suggest pairing one of these tea brews with whiskey, rum, brandy, or champagne to create a special cocktail.

available at Williams Sonoma $30 SHOP NOW
GOOGLE HOME MINI

This interactive, hands-free device connects via Wi-Fi to the Google Assistant, which answers general queries from Wikipedia searches to weather, sports, and traffic updates.

available at Target $29 SHOP NOW
Tocca Wardrobe Collection 

Whether she likes sweet or spicy scents, this collection of seven rollerballs has her covered. 

available at Sephora $40 SHOP NOW

