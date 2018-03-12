Easter Host Gift Ideas to Buy Now 

Samantha Cohen
Mar 11, 2018

You've found the perfect floral dress and even picked out a chic spring nail polish. But now, you'll need to make sure you find the perfect hostess gift. Whether you're headed over to a friend's house for brunch or spending time with the family at grandma's, you never want to show up empty handed.

Here, we've gathered 14 gift ideas that will help you win best guest. So scroll down for some stylish ideas.

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

Wildflower Printed Serving Bowl 

A serving bowl that fits in with the season will be a gift that the hostess can really put to use.
Terrain $258 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

Diffuser

Wrap up a fresh scent that's powerful enough to transform the entire room.
Aspen Bay $42 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

Cheese Knive Set

Make cheese and wine time extra fancy with this beautiful set.
Nordstrom $35 SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

Floral Napkin Set 

Your host will be excited to put these floral napkins on the table.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia $10 SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

Alabaster Coaster Set 

Pastel coasters will get them in the mood for spring.
Williams Sonoma $50 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

Bunny Candy Basket

Who doesn't like candy, especially when it comes in a sweet bunny basket?
Sugarfina $24 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

Gardenshire Pitcher 

Serve up a batch of sweet tea in this spring-ready pitcher.
Anthropologie $58 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

Pastel Stemless Wine Glass Set

These pastel wine glasses are perfect for the season.
Lenox $50 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

Guest Soap Box

And this colorful set of soaps will be perfect for the guest bathroom.
Claus Porto $22 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

Ceramic Bunny Measuring Spoons

Give utensils a makeover with these bunny measuring spoons.
Creative Co-Op $14 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

Printed Cachepot

Drop a live plant into this ceramic pot.
Pottery Barn $25 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

Floral Baker

Those casseroles and cobblers can go straight from the oven to the table with this pretty dish.

Sur La Table $40 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

Eggshell Vase

Flowers will look cooler than ever in this egg vase.
Crate & Barrel $20 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

Happy Easter Egg Gift Box 

Sweets aren't just for the kids. Any adult will enjoy these treats, too.
Williams Sonoma $50 SHOP NOW

