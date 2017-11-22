Dita Von Teese's Holiday Gift Guide Includes the Most Glamorous Gifts Ever

We recently caught up with natural blonde, mid-western gal, Heather Sweet, best known as Dita Von Teese to chat about her holiday gift giving ideas. Many know Von Teese as the Queen of Burlesque, queen of endless, memorable performances, author of multiple books, and successful entrepreneur with her own brands. Famous for her flawless porcelain complexion, black hair, and red lipstick, Dita Von Teese oozes glam.

And now we can all channel her captivating spirit with our holiday gifts. The beauty icon is sharing her picks below, and her clever gift ideas are definitely some of the most over-the-top options that any stylish girl would love to unwrap. Keep reading to discover her dazzling gift recommendations ahead.

VIDEO: Dita von Teese Teams Up with Heretic Parfums

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

For Beauty Lovers

Edward Bess Big Kiss Ultra Slick Lipstick

$65 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

For Friends

Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour book

$27 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

For a Personalized Touch

Rouge Pur Couture Kiss & Love YSL Lipstick
$37 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

For Under $50

Banner Butter—Assortment of 4

$28 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

For Pet Lovers

Cuddle Clones—Custom Holiday Stockings

$139 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Gifts For Women

Boudoir by D'Lish Recycled Mink Bunny Slipperrs

$500 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Home Goods

Heretic Scandalwood Candle

$68 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

For $25 and Under

iThigh Garter in Candy Apple

$25 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

For a Special Lady in Your Life

Boudoir D'Lish Cassandra Marabou Dressing Gown

$500 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

For Mom

Boudoir by D'Lish Deirdre Gown

$295 SHOP NOW

