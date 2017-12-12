12 Cozy Gifts For The Homebody On Your List

Allison Taylor
Dec 12, 2017

Haven’t you heard? Staying in is the new going out! As wintry weather and the holidays approach, there are few things more satisfying than curling up with a super-soft blanket and a good book. While some might use vacation time to shop or socialize, the homebodies among us know the simple pleasures of staying in and feathering their nests.

If you know someone whose holiday goal is to be as cozy as humanly possible, look no further than this guide for your gift-giving inspiration. Ahead, you'll find plush robes and all of the essentials that will make staying indoors the highlight of the season.

Knit Pajama Set

These knit PJ’s are the perfect blend of comfort and style, especially for those who tend to get a little toasty at night. Sleek black piping adds a touch of refinement to this delightfully simple ensemble, plus you can add a personalized monogram for just $10.

J. Crew $78
Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle

There’s a reason this candle is one of Anthro’s top sellers! The Volcano fragrance is delicious without being overwhelming, while the shimmering finish allows a warm glow to flicker through as the candle burns. This one is an ideal gift for your friend who’s obsessed with the Danish art of Hygge.

Anthropologie $30
Aira Slippers

Banish the thought of cold feet this winter with a toasty pair of sheepskin slippers. These Ugg slides are fully lined with natural wool and have a sturdy rubber sole, which ensures they’ll really last.

Ugg Australia $90
Hero Scarf

This versatile wool scarf is a magnificent companion for chilly days. It’s practically blanket-sized, so you’re guaranteed to be chic and cozy whether you’re indoors or out in the snow.

& Other Stories $65
Linen Sheet Set

What’s better during the holidays than a leisurely morning spent in bed? These luxurious linens are so soft and airy, it’s like sleeping on a super stylish cloud. Only the sweetest dreams for you and yours!

Parachute $169-189
Soft Touch Throw

Give the gift of ultimate comfort. This splendidly sumptuous throw is the best way to stay snug all season long. The subtle herringbone weave and fringe make it a gorgeous addition to the bed or favorite reading chair. Add a classy monogram for a personal touch that your friends and family will love.

West Elm $49 (Originally $59)
Lavender Foaming Bath

This luxurious foaming bath soothes and replenishes tired skin with sea salt and Aloe Vera.

Kiehl's $30
Wireless Electric Tea Kettle

Whether it’s hot chocolate, coffee, or tea, an electric kettle cuts down on the time between you and your steaming beverage. This one is wireless, which is ideal for both safety and a flawless kitchen aesthetic.

OXO $80
Shea Butter Hand Cream

Nothing is worse than having dry, cracked hands in the wintertime, so keep them smooth and hydrated with L’Occitane’s signature hand cream. Formulated with shea butter, this rich lotion absorbs quickly to keep skin happy and healthy.

L'Occitane $29
Reserve Stemless Wine Glasses and Decanter Gift Set

For those who enjoy sitting down with a good glass of red at the end of a long day, this wine glass and decanter set is a no-brainer. The elegant decanter is designed specifically for light to medium-bodied wines, with a shape that allows the flavors to fully open before serving. Stemless wineglasses are practical in terms of storage and tend to last longer than their taller friends! For the true oenophile, throw in a bottle of the delicious Ellie’s Cabernet Sauvignon from Hall Wines. The Napa-based vineyard will match all donations made to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund through their website dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

Williams Sonoma $39 (Originally $50)
Braiser

A great gift for your favorite home cook, the Le Creuset Braiser is a kitchen hero when the weather calls for tender and flavorful comfort foods. Le Creuset is well known for both exquisite design and functionality, so this quality piece of cookware is sure to stand the test of time.

Le Creuset $200-300
Lounge Robe

Hailing from across the pond, London’s The White Company is new to the US, but boy are we glad they’re here. Their collection of robes is the top tier in loungewear and come in a variety of lush materials like flannel, silk, and cashmere. We love this full-length version in fluffy, lightweight cotton.

The White Company $80

