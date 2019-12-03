12 Gifts That Also Support a Good Cause

Whether it's a Giving Tuesday splurge for yourself or a holiday present for someone that multi-tasks with a little social good, it's always a great time to buy something with charity built in.

From cozy Roam slippers that help fund inner-city kids day-tripping into nature, to Chantecaille eyeshadows that support rainforest preservation, to a very designer-looking bicicle that gifts a set of wheels to a child in Zimbabwe, and more, these presents give back, big time.

Several of the brands we’ve noted here have teamed up with charities to match products purchased or donate a portion of their proceeds. While shopping isn't always the most socially conscious activity you can partake in, with this list, you can get in some good retail — while doing good the world over. Call it a holiday miracle.