12 Gifts That Also Support a Good Cause

By InStyle Staff
Dec 03, 2019 @ 4:30 pm
feed/Instagram

Whether it's a Giving Tuesday splurge for yourself or a holiday present for someone that multi-tasks with a little social good, it's always a great time to buy something with charity built in.

From cozy Roam slippers that help fund inner-city kids day-tripping into nature, to Chantecaille eyeshadows that support rainforest preservation, to a very designer-looking bicicle that gifts a set of wheels to a child in Zimbabwe, and more, these presents give back, big time.

RELATED: How to Make Sure Your Charity Donation ACTUALLY Goes to a Good Cause

Several of the brands we’ve noted here have teamed up with charities to match products purchased or donate a portion of their proceeds. While shopping isn't always the most socially conscious activity you can partake in, with this list, you can get in some good retail — while doing good the world over. Call it a holiday miracle.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Story Bikes electric bike

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$1850 SHOP IT Opens a new window

For every bike purchased, a Buffalo Bike will be donated to children in Zimbabwe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

DeMellier bag

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$455 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Each purchase helps pay for vaccines and medical treatment for children in need. 

3 of 12

Roam slippers

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$121 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Proceeds from each purchase help give at-risk children an opportunity to spend time in nature. 

Advertisement

4 of 12

Tory Burch sweatshirt

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$78 SHOP IT Opens a new window

All net proceeds will go to the Tory Burch Foundation, which advances women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship. 

5 of 12

Chantecaille Africa’s Vanishing Species Collection

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$360/brush and 6 eyeshadows SHOP IT Opens a new window

A portion of the proceeds will support wildlife conservation in Africa. 

6 of 12

FEED kids’ backpack

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$58 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Each backpack sold provides 25 school meals for children in need. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Toms sunglasses

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$78 SHOP IT Opens a new window

For every pair of eyewear purchased, Toms provides an eye exam and related treatment to a person in need. 

8 of 12

Lingua Franca x Rose & Rex International Day of the Girl dolls

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$60 SHOP IT Opens a new window

All proceeds will benefit WomenOne, which advocates for girls’ rights to a quality education. 

9 of 12

31bits picnic basket

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$128 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Every purchase provides job opportunities for artisans in Indonesia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Bonito Jewelry ear climbers

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$49 SHOP IT Opens a new window

For every $100 spent, Bonito Jewelry will donate a backpack and school supplies to a child in need. 

11 of 12

Mikoh Surfboard

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$850 SHOP IT Opens a new window

The Ocean Conservancy will receive 20 percent of the proceeds. 

12 of 12

Lidia May bag

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For similar styles SHOP IT Opens a new window

With the proceeds from each purchase, Lidia May and Lidia Hope Centre support social equality for women in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com