12 Gifts That Also Support a Good Cause
Whether it's a Giving Tuesday splurge for yourself or a holiday present for someone that multi-tasks with a little social good, it's always a great time to buy something with charity built in.
From cozy Roam slippers that help fund inner-city kids day-tripping into nature, to Chantecaille eyeshadows that support rainforest preservation, to a very designer-looking bicicle that gifts a set of wheels to a child in Zimbabwe, and more, these presents give back, big time.
RELATED: How to Make Sure Your Charity Donation ACTUALLY Goes to a Good Cause
Several of the brands we’ve noted here have teamed up with charities to match products purchased or donate a portion of their proceeds. While shopping isn't always the most socially conscious activity you can partake in, with this list, you can get in some good retail — while doing good the world over. Call it a holiday miracle.
Story Bikes electric bike
For every bike purchased, a Buffalo Bike will be donated to children in Zimbabwe.
DeMellier bag
Each purchase helps pay for vaccines and medical treatment for children in need.
Roam slippers
Proceeds from each purchase help give at-risk children an opportunity to spend time in nature.
Tory Burch sweatshirt
All net proceeds will go to the Tory Burch Foundation, which advances women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.
Chantecaille Africa’s Vanishing Species Collection
A portion of the proceeds will support wildlife conservation in Africa.
FEED kids’ backpack
Each backpack sold provides 25 school meals for children in need.
Toms sunglasses
For every pair of eyewear purchased, Toms provides an eye exam and related treatment to a person in need.
Lingua Franca x Rose & Rex International Day of the Girl dolls
All proceeds will benefit WomenOne, which advocates for girls’ rights to a quality education.
31bits picnic basket
Every purchase provides job opportunities for artisans in Indonesia.
Bonito Jewelry ear climbers
For every $100 spent, Bonito Jewelry will donate a backpack and school supplies to a child in need.
Mikoh Surfboard
The Ocean Conservancy will receive 20 percent of the proceeds.
Lidia May bag
With the proceeds from each purchase, Lidia May and Lidia Hope Centre support social equality for women in Dhaka, Bangladesh.