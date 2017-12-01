Cassandra Scerbo's Fancy Holiday Gift Ideas Are Brilliant

Getty, Courtesy
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Dec 01, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Holidays are without a doubt one of the greatest times of the year; family and friends gathering, joyful music playing literally everywhere, delicious food, Santa coming to town ... The list goes on and on. However, for those who don’t believe in Santa and his big red bag of gifts, contemplating on what to get your loved ones can be a tad bit stressful sometimes.

Which is why, Cassandra Scerbo is sharing her clever gift ideas with you. Scerbo, who starred in CSI: Miami, Hot in Cleveland, Truth or Dare, and more, selected a bunch of fun and fabulous presents for everyone on your list.

It’s never too early to ease your stress and start thinking about holiday shopping. Scroll down to see her fancy must-have picks.

VIDEO: 5 Tech Gifts Under $50

 

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

For Babies

"Any kind of educational toy or clothing (since they're constantly growing and needing new items)," says Cassie.

Clockwise from top left: 

Freshly Picked Moccasins, $49; nordstrom.com

Babiators Aces Aviator Sunglasses, $25; dillards.com

FlatOut Bear, $44; wildwasmama.com

MyPad Touch, $31; michaels.com

Robeez jeans, $30; nordstrom.com

2 of 14 Courtesy

For Fitness Lovers

"Give them a set of yoga essentials: mat, towel, Lulu Lemon attire, a water bottle, the works. An Apple watch or Fitbit is always great too," says Cassie.  

Clockwise from top left:

Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, $197; amazon.com

BKR water bottle, $35; nordstrom.com

Lulu Lemon Reversible Bomber, $128; lululemon.com

Miel Racerback Bra, $39; anthropologie.com

 
3 of 14 Courtesy

For Young Adults

"If they're living on their own, household and kitchen items are always great—like a crockpot (I'm obsessed with my slowcooker, which is extremely easy to use, and it makes delicious dishes!) Any kind of Apple product is always a safe bet: Apple TV, Apple watch, iPad, or a Bluetooth speaker," says Cassie. 

Clockwise from top left:

Calliope Button Maui Lumbar Pillow, $25; pier1.com

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee & Espresso Maker, $200; nespresso.com

Apple TV, $179; apple.com

All-Clad Slow Cooker, $100; amazon.com

4 of 14 Courtesy

For a special Guy in your life

"A nice shaving kit and cologne is always a good one. I'm currently digging Spicebomb for men," says Cassie.

From Left:

Viktor & Rolf Men's Spicebomb Eau de Toilette, $92; macys.com

The Art of Shaving set, $120; bloomingdales.com

5 of 14 Courtesy

For a Co-worker

"A Voluspa candle is always a great, staple gift for a co-worker. Also the typical (but always pleasin)g bottle of wine," says Cassie.  

Voluspa candle, $18; anthropologie.com

6 of 14 Courtesy

For Fashionistas

"A gift certificate to a cool, vintage or consignment shop will be appreciated. I'm also loving the new yellow shades by Ray Ban," says Cassie.

Ray-Ban Round sunglasses, $228;  ray-ban.com

7 of 14 Courtesy

For Teens

"For luxe items, how about an iPad or an Apple Watch? Gift certificates are always an easy way to go as well, being that teens like picking out their own gifts and tend to be pickier than kids who get excited over anything and everything," says Cassie.

From top right:

Apple Watch, $330; target.com

Apple iPad Mini, from $399;  apple.com

 

8 of 14 Courtesy

For Grandparents

"Wrap up a Brookstone foot or back massage machine," says Cassie.  

Brookstone Shiatsu Foot Massager, $250; bloomingdales.com

9 of 14 Courtesy

For a Special Lady in your Life

"Skincare products are always a great gift. I'm obsessed with my Rodan and Fields regimen. I also love Glamglow's face masks! A pair of shoes for the holiday season is always a good gift, women love shoes. You can also do something a little more adventurous like a wine-tasting gift certificate or a fun cooking class if she's into that kind of thing," say Cassie.

From Top:

Rodan + Fields Redefine Regimen, $163; rodanandfields.com

GlamGlow set, $54; nordstrom.com

10 of 14 Courtesy

For the Foodie

"A slow-cooker or ice-cream maker are perfect. I once got gifted a ROK hand-crank espresso maker and it was a hit, too," says Cassie.  

From Left:

ROK Presso Manual Espresso Maker, $129; amazon.com

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, $58; walmart.com

11 of 14 Courtesy

For Jewelry Lovers

"Give them any kind of vintage piece or heirloom. Also any kind of medium to large sized hoop," says Cassie.

Clockwise from top left:  

Gorjana earrings, $70; shopbop.com

Jennifer Fisher earrings, $295; net-a-porter.com

Zoe Chicco earrings, $495; bloomingdales.com

12 of 14 Courtesy

For Shoe Lovers

"Go with the new, patent leather Chloe booties if you're looking for a luxe shoe. Less expensive and just as cool: I'd go for a simple, all-white pair of high-top Vans. They're my favorite sneakers," says Cassie.  

From Left:

Chloe Perry Patent boots, $519; barneys.com

Vans sneakers, $60; zappos.com

13 of 14 Courtesy

For Kids

"Try a cool, little bookcase for them to start their own collection of novels and comics. I've recently bought a new bookcase and made it a point to collect books from all around the world. With the internet and all social-media platforms these days, I feel it's important to make sure that kids don't lose sight of the importance of good, old-fashioned stories. Vintage Fairytale classics are my favorite. However, I feel every kid really just wants their favorite toys seen on TV at the end of the day. I know I did," says Cassie.  

Sawyer White Leaning 24.5" Bookcase, $159; crateandbarrel.com 

14 of 14 Courtesy

For Anyone

"A simple wine and cheese basket or a Cookies by Design basket always works. If the person is more of a health nut, you can always do an Edible Arrangement (my personal favorite)," says Cassie.  

Edible Arrangement, from $81 and up; ediblearrangements.com

