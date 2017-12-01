Cassandra Scerbo's Fancy Holiday Gift Ideas Are Brilliant

Holidays are without a doubt one of the greatest times of the year; family and friends gathering, joyful music playing literally everywhere, delicious food, Santa coming to town ... The list goes on and on. However, for those who don’t believe in Santa and his big red bag of gifts, contemplating on what to get your loved ones can be a tad bit stressful sometimes.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Which is why, Cassandra Scerbo is sharing her clever gift ideas with you. Scerbo, who starred in CSI: Miami, Hot in Cleveland, Truth or Dare, and more, selected a bunch of fun and fabulous presents for everyone on your list.

It’s never too early to ease your stress and start thinking about holiday shopping. Scroll down to see her fancy must-have picks.

VIDEO: 5 Tech Gifts Under $50