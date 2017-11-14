Model Candice Huffine's Chic Gift Ideas Will Impress Any Cool Girl

Candice Huffine, a celebrated model is known for representing for curvy models and working to eliminate the ‘plus-size’ label from fashion lingo across the globe. You may have spotted the successful model posing in high-profile campaigns for retailers like Lane Bryant and Torrid. She has also posed for the Pirelli calendar, walked the runway for designers like Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano, collaborated with Fortnight on a capsule collection, and most recently, launched her own activewear line, Day/Won.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

In addition to her busy modeling lifestyle, Huffine gives her time and support to the Team for Kids New York Road Runners. A charity organization that offers free fitness programs to kids across the country.

Candice is also giving back to us all by sharing her gift-giving secrets. We got an exclusive look at her entire holiday list ahead. Scroll down to learn more!

VIDEO: Check Out These Outrageous Gifts at Neiman Marcus