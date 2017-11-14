Model Candice Huffine's Chic Gift Ideas Will Impress Any Cool Girl

Getty, Courtesy
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Nov 13, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Candice Huffine, a celebrated model is known for representing for curvy models and working to eliminate the ‘plus-size’ label from fashion lingo across the globe. You may have spotted the successful model posing in high-profile campaigns for retailers like Lane Bryant and Torrid. She has also posed for the Pirelli calendar, walked the runway for designers like Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano, collaborated with Fortnight on a capsule collection, and most recently, launched her own activewear line, Day/Won.

In addition to her busy modeling lifestyle, Huffine gives her time and support to the Team for Kids New York Road Runners. A charity organization that offers free fitness programs to kids across the country.

Candice is also giving back to us all by sharing her gift-giving secrets. We got an exclusive look at her entire holiday list ahead. Scroll down to learn more!   

VIDEO: Check Out These Outrageous Gifts at Neiman Marcus

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Pat McGrath Elson lipstick

"To me, the holidays ask for a glamorous red lip, and you must spend it wearing this one," says Huffine.

$38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Day/Won star leggings and matching cardigan

"I'm living in and loving my new line. This set is perfect for staying active during an indulgent season, and cozy enough to lounge with the fam in," says Huffine.

cardigan $89 and leggings $79 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Fuji digital Polaroid SQ10 camera

"Game-changer! Only print the Polaroid you want, instead of wasting film on pics you can do without. You can even filter before printing. So fun," says Huffine.

$245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Away Luggage

"I feel like this is the kind of gift we don't treat ourselves or others to enough. A great piece of luggage is key to easy travel, and the AWAY carry-on is perfection," says Huffine.

$225 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Brother Veilles sparkle boots

"Need I say more. Sparkle me, pleeeeease," says Huffine.

$675 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 bangbangnyc/Instagram

Tattoo at Bang Bang NY

"I love experiences as gifts and have my mind on something miniature, delicate, and meaningful, too," says Huffine.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Flower subscription H. Bloom

"I LOVE fresh-cut flowers in the apartment, but admit I am horrible at arranging them myself. A weekly or monthly delivery of beautiful blooms would be so lovely!" says Huffine.

$75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Donation to Girls Gotta Run Foundation

"It's no secret running is my passion, which is why I feel so connected to what the GGR Foundation is doing by empowering Ethiopian girls through running and education, creating safe spaces, scholarships and a foundation for their future," says Huffine.

from $10 and up SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Certificate to Higher Dose

"I love wellness-slash-spa gifts! I feel like you can never go wrong with a treat-yo'-self offering," says Huffine.

from $1 and up SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!