Chic Holiday Gift Ideas from Brooke Shields

While making your lists and checking them twice, Brooke Shields has you covered with some chic gift recommendations for your friends and family.

From model to actress to author to mom, Shields has it all on her resume. Her professional career began at eleven months of age and accelerated to runway model status by age 3. She played unforgettable roles in Alice Sweet Alice, Suddenly Susan, and Law & Order: SVU, to name a few. In addition to her already extensive and impressive work experience, she is also a best-selling author of several books; Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, It's the Best Day Ever, Dad!, and There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me. Go, Brooke!

With an easy click of a button, you can purchase all of the star's top holiday gifts below.

