Chic Holiday Gift Ideas from Brooke Shields

“My holiday wish: ACTUAL peace on earth.”—Brooke Shields

Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Dec 07, 2017 @ 7:00 am

While making your lists and checking them twice, Brooke Shields has you covered with some chic gift recommendations for your friends and family.

From model to actress to author to mom, Shields has it all on her resume. Her professional career began at eleven months of age and accelerated to runway model status by age 3. She played unforgettable roles in Alice Sweet Alice, Suddenly Susan, and Law & Order: SVU, to name a few. In addition to her already extensive and impressive work experience, she is also a best-selling author of several books; Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, It's the Best Day Ever, Dad!, and There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me. Go, Brooke!

With an easy click of a button, you can purchase all of the star's top holiday gifts below.

VIDEO: Check Out Brooke Shields's Red-Carpet Evolution

 

Home Goods

You can't go wrong with a classic scent—like the Diptyque Figuier room spray and candle.

$65
For Jewelry Lovers

Shields swears by anything that comes from Dannijo jewelry.

$170
For Kids

"BKR water bottles are indestructible and easy to carry, plus they are an easy way to keep the kids hydrated," says Shields.

$45
For Grandparents

Give them a special place to store the kids' school portraits.

starting at $18
For Mom

A pair of Foster Grant readers are always chic.

$17
Personalized Gifts

You can't go wrong with customized stationery. "We all need to write thank you notes for our Christmas gifts," says Shields.

starting at $2
For Beauty Lovers

"MV Organic Skincare Instant Revival Booster helps repair sun-damaged skin," says Shields.

$130
For Fitness Lovers

"A gift certificate to Soul Cycle or Switch always works," says Shields.

starting at $35
For Women

"Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum is unbelievably hydrating for your skin," says Shields.

$300
For Men

"D.R. Harris London Windsor cologne and Arlington talc. My husband's favorites. We all love how he smells," says Shields

$50

