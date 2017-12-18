24 Gifts from the Bloomingdale's Sale for Every Woman in Your Life

We all have that friend. The one who religiously drinks Starbucks, works out like a fiend, or only listens to Drake. Then, there's the friend who never goes out or always goes out. And then there's your best friend, the one you've known for years, who takes it personally when you don't know her every like, dislike, and deepest secret. And, of course, we can't forget about the woman who likely knows you best: your mom.

For the many women in your life, the ones who've got your back and you've got theirs, the holidays are an opportunity to show them you've been listening—and that you care. You know she's always cold (buy her a chic sweater), is loving a particular album right now (so, concert tickets?), or that she's "so over going out lately" (clearly, a Netflix subscription is in order).

VIDEO: 5 Great Tech Gifts Under $50

To get you started tracking down the perfect personalized gifts, we rounded up 24 gifts for every woman in your life. Not only are these picks fashionable and fun, but they're also available at Bloomingdale's, which is having an epic sale right now.

Have a Bloomingdale's credit card? Spend $300 or more, and you'll receive 20 percent off of your purchase. Don't have a card? That's OK. You can still enjoy 15 percent off of select items no matter how much you drop on your purchase. And loyalists will also save big. For every $150 spent on select items, Bloomingdale's will give loyalists a $25 gift card. So yeah, there's a lot of ways to save. We've made it easier for you to choose your items with our roundup below.