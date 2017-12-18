24 Gifts from the Bloomingdale's Sale for Every Woman in Your Life

Anna Hecht
Dec 18, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

We all have that friend. The one who religiously drinks Starbucks, works out like a fiend, or only listens to Drake. Then, there's the friend who never goes out or always goes out. And then there's your best friend, the one you've known for years, who takes it personally when you don't know her every like, dislike, and deepest secret. And, of course, we can't forget about the woman who likely knows you best: your mom.

For the many women in your life, the ones who've got your back and you've got theirs, the holidays are an opportunity to show them you've been listening—and that you care. You know she's always cold (buy her a chic sweater), is loving a particular album right now (so, concert tickets?), or that she's "so over going out lately" (clearly, a Netflix subscription is in order).

To get you started tracking down the perfect personalized gifts, we rounded up 24 gifts for every woman in your life. Not only are these picks fashionable and fun, but they're also available at Bloomingdale's, which is having an epic sale right now.

Have a Bloomingdale's credit card? Spend $300 or more, and you'll receive 20 percent off of your purchase. Don't have a card? That's OK. You can still enjoy 15 percent off of select items no matter how much you drop on your purchase. And loyalists will also save big. For every $150 spent on select items, Bloomingdale's will give loyalists a $25 gift card. So yeah, there's a lot of ways to save. We've made it easier for you to choose your items with our roundup below.

For the Girl Who Takes Fashion Risks

She's got bold taste and can totally handle rocking these Puma with lace-up details.

available at bloomingdales.com $81 (Originally $115) SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's Into Crafting

She'll have a blast knitting her very own beanie with this Loopy Mango DIY Pom-Pom Beanie Knitting Kit.

available at bloomingdales.com $78 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's a Lady

An embellished cross-body bag to complement her feminine style.

available at bloomingdales.com $100 (Originally $168) SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's a Wine Lover

Opening a bottle of wine will be a chic experience with this gold and black corkscrew.

available at bloomingdales.com $50 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who Loves Anything Scented

Relaxing at home will be a chic experience with this holiday candle set.

available at bloomingdales.com $75 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who Loves You Most (Hi, Mom!)

Juliska party plates she can use for years to come.

available at bloomingdales.com from $34 SHOP NOW
Also for Mom

Cause mom deserves more than one gift. Plus, she'll love this chic recipe book.

available at bloomingdales.com $35 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who Loves to Go Out

A versatile sparkly box clutch from Deux Lux for toting along her wallet, keys, whatever! 

available at bloomingdales.com $95 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who Loves to Relax

If she's an award-winning napper, you know she'll love this silk mask.

available at bloomingdales.com $45 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who’s A Little Bit Bohemian

A evil eye and wire bangle from Alex and Ani.

available at bloomingdales.com originally $32 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's Always Applying SPF

She's passionate about skincare, and she'll jump for joy upon receiving this De-Aging Experts Gift Set.

available at bloomingdales.com $64 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's Always Cold

She'll light up upon receiving this stylish Jonathan Adler throw. 

available at bloomingdales.com $295 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who Loves a Personalized Present

Make her feel special by gifting her this monogrammed pillow. 

available at bloomingdales.com $125 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's Part Secret Agent

An unsuspecting watch that looks like a regular ol' timepiece, but notifies her when she's got a text or call.

available at bloomingdales.com $229 (Originally $395) SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's '90s-Obsessed

A sexy choker for accessorizing her favorite bodysuit.

available at bloomingdales.com $5 (Originally $24) SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who'd Rather Be at the Beach

Supermodel style is totally attainable with these mirrored glasses.

available at bloomingdales.com originally $190 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who Dreams About Chocolate

She may have 99 problems (or she may not), but lack of chocolate won't be one.

available at bloomingdales.com originally $150 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's Good at Entertaining

She'll serve up icy cool drinks in style with this Kate Spade acrylic ice bucket.

available at bloomingdales.com $54 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's Fitness Obsessed

This holographic water bottle is gift-giving gold. And it's basically a chic accessory. So yeah, she needs it.

available at bloomingdales.com $42 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who Enjoys A Spa Day

She'll find these funky soap rocks to be a cool addition to her bath soap collection.

available at bloomingdales.com $13 SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's Tech-y and Stylish

A Tory Burch Fitbit bracelet with a buckle closure. 

available at bloomingdales.com $123 (Originally $175) SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who Loves Her Tunes

Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Ear Buds will keep her jammin'—all winter long.

available at bloomingdales.com $99 (Originally $150) SHOP NOW
For the Girl Who's Constantly in the Kitchen

She's festive and she loves to bake? This cheery Kate Spade oven mitt set will be a hit.

available at bloomingdales.com $35 SHOP NOW
For the GIrl Who's A Total GirlBoss

A Tory Burch bag that shows she means business.

available at bloomingdales.com $198 SHOP NOW

