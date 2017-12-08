Every Single Guy in Your Life Will Love These Birchbox Man Subscription Gifts

Everyone loves to feel and look good, right? Keep that in mind when it’s time to shop for the lucky guy in your life. He may be into sports, fashion, food, art, or whatever, but at day’s end, he, like you, will have to rinse, lather, repeat.

That’s why our greatest suggestion for the gift that keeps on giving is found in a subscription to Birchbox Man . For an affordable $10 monthly subscription (free shipping, people), your guy will receive an editor-worthy selection of grooming products designed to make anyone’s life a breeze.

Everything included is tailored for diverse groups of men, and straight-to-your-door finds range from hair styling basics to moisturizer to tweezers and back. The advantage is no month is alike, so he’ll get to try new products and eventually pick up on which are his tried and true favorites.

Generally, they’re small enough and perfect for travel. If he’s not into it, he can cancel at any time.

Visit birchbox.com to get going—and if you’re not convinced that a month-to-month gift is worth it, scroll for one-off curated collections that’ll still get the job done.