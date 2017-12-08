Every Single Guy in Your Life Will Love These Birchbox Man Subscription Gifts

Everyone loves to feel and look good, right? Keep that in mind when it’s time to shop for the lucky guy in your life. He may be into sports, fashion, food, art, or whatever, but at day’s end, he, like you, will have to rinse, lather, repeat.

That’s why our greatest suggestion for the gift that keeps on giving is found in a subscription to Birchbox Man . For an affordable $10 monthly subscription (free shipping, people), your guy will receive an editor-worthy selection of grooming products designed to make anyone’s life a breeze.

Everything included is tailored for diverse groups of men, and straight-to-your-door finds range from hair styling basics to moisturizer to tweezers and back. The advantage is no month is alike, so he’ll get to try new products and eventually pick up on which are his tried and true favorites.

Generally, they’re small enough and perfect for travel. If he’s not into it, he can cancel at any time.

Visit birchbox.com to get going—and if you’re not convinced that a month-to-month gift is worth it, scroll for one-off curated collections that’ll still get the job done.

Face Wash 2.0

Brands like Anthony Algae and Kiehl's create grooming products with formulas catered to men's skin. This face wash 101 kit features the essentials.

Fragrance Flight: The Top Shelf

Is he in search of a new cologne? This kit contains 7 samples that'll sure enough help him find his new signature scent.

The New Gentleman

If he's already a pro when it comes to grooming, this selection contains essentials like body wash, a pocket square, and facial cleanser—all perfect for travel.

Moisturizer 2.0

The special man in your life probably needs to take better care of his skin. This is how you'll get him started.

Hair Stylers 2.0

It's tough to figure out which pommade and styling tools work best for a guy's hair. This selection of four are equally diverse and equally effective.

Out of Office Travel Kit

Not sure how he's going to meet those 2-oz. TSA requirements? Here's your answer.

