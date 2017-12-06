Our Favorite Toys For Kids This Holiday Season

Lauren Kane
Dec 06, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

'Tis the season to experience the joy on a child's face when they open the perfect present. Our kids gift guide has the coolest toys and accessories for children of all ages. There are high-tech gadgets, musical instruments, cuddly creatures and more. Whether you're a parent who's intimately familiar with the Disney Channel, an aunt or uncle who wants to score cool points, or a grandparent trying to live up to the title of the World's Greatest on that mug you got last holiday season, we've found gifts that will make them squeal with delight!

VTech KidiJamz Studio

This may look like a toy piano but it's so much more! The VTech KidiJamz Studio lets kids play DJ with a microphone, digital voice effects, a portable music player and 20 built-in kid-friendly songs. The best part: It comes with headphones so parents could hear a pin drop while tots scratch the turn table. 

$60 SHOP NOW
Doc McStuffins Get Better Baby Cece Doll Playset

It doesn't get any cuter than this. Little ones will love using Doc McStuffins's light and sounds stethoscope along with Doc's other nursery essentials.

$25 SHOP NOW
Project Mc2 Pixel Purse

Leave it to the STEM-loving girls from Netflix's Project Mc2 to make being smart look stylish. Using a free app, your aspiring NOV8 team member can program messages on the multi-color LED display screen.

$60 SHOP NOW
Rover 2.0 App-Controlled Wireless Spy Tank

This spy tank takes tech toys to the next level. You can drive it with your smart phone or tablet, record and stream live video on social media, and transmit your own audio back through Rover’s built-in speaker. 

$50 SHOP NOW
Teddy Ruxpin - The Storytelling and Magical Bear

Nostalgia alert! The beloved '80s toy is back and better than ever. Gone are the days of cassette tapes in his back. Teddy is now Bluetooth compatible and has 40 full-color eye expressions for telling tales and singing songs.

$84 SHOP NOW
Hatchimals Hatching Egg

This hot ticket item is sure to delight any child on your gift list. The interactive Hatchimals break out of their shell and are raised by their owner through three stages: baby, toddler and kid. Plus, it walks, sings, plays games and more!

$60 SHOP NOW
Land of Nod Doorway Play Truck

This 3-in-1 doorway display cover can transform from a mail truck to an ambulance to a dog grooming shop-on-the-go. Just hang it up and let their imaginations run wild!

$79 SHOP NOW
Mukikim Rock and Roll It Rainbow Piano

Your budding musician will love to take this portable piano with them everywhere they go. It runs off of USB or battery power and features record and playback ability.

$58 SHOP NOW
Jenga

Let's face it, kids will always leave their toys out around the house. So why not give them something that looks good? Target's Rustic Series Board Games offer family fun with cool vintage style.

$20 SHOP NOW
Star Wars Mega Figure Play Set

The Force is strong with this 20-piece set featuring characters from Episodes I - Episodes VII.

$50 SHOP NOW
Paw Patrol Paw Patroller Rescue Vehicles

Get ready to save Adventure Bay! Kids can navigate characters from the popular Nickelodeon show in their Paw Patrol vehicles and plan rescues from Ryder's Command Center.

$45 SHOP NOW
Sew Cool Machine

This safe and easy beginner sewing machine comes with fun felt patterns that adhere without those pesky needles and thread. 

$29 SHOP NOW
Dynacraft BMW i8 Concept Ride-On Car

Kids will love circling the driveway in style in this battery-operated Beamer.

$179 SHOP NOW
My Little Pony Creativity Set

Crafty kids will love this 4-in-1 kit that includes markers, stickers, headbands, hair bows, a journal, and more.

$35 SHOP NOW
Land of Nod Day Trip Plush Canoe

Let their imaginations run wild with this make-believe canoe. Kids can spend hours pretending to paddle down roaring rapids. It also makes a comfy nap space.

$278 SHOP NOW
Etch A Sketch Freestyle

This is not the Etch A Sketch you remember from your childhood. You draw with a stylus and can see your designs in color. Don't worry, you still get to clear the canvas by shaking it!

$20 SHOP NOW
Elena of Avalor Storytime Guitar

This replica of Princess Elena's vihuela guitar lets kids create their own music or choose from three songs featured in the Disney TV series.

$35 SHOP NOW
Crayola Fashion Superstar Digital Clothes Designing Kit

This is the perfect gift for kids who want to be a famous fashion designer when they grow up. Complete with a design book, pencils, markers and a case, young artists can also download a fun app to enter fashion challenges, win rewards, earn “likes” for their creative designs and more.

$20 SHOP NOW
Land of Nod City in a Box 

Infants will love this brightly colored playmat featuring plush characters. The best part? When they're done playing it transforms into it's own carriyng case. 

$30 SHOP NOW
The Mug with a Hoop

Who says you can't play with your food? This cereal bowl is a slam dunk!

$24 SHOP NOW
Unicorn Loungewear Dress

Who says loungewear is just for adults? This fun unicorn dress from Sunny with an A is perfect as a nightgown but pretty enough to wear out for playtime.

$65 SHOP NOW
Land of Nod Wild Dinosaur Toddler Sleeping Bag

Turn a trip to grandma's house into a prehistoric adventure!

$99 SHOP NOW

