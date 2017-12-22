The Best Subscription Boxes For Everyone On Your Shopping List

InStyle Staff
Dec 22, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Subscription boxes were all the rage this year so why not share one with someone you love? Whether you choose a one-time delivery or opt for monthly mailings, your lucky friend can dive into an amazing array of products that reflects her interests and passions.

Stitch Fix

Work with a personal stylist to create a style profile and receive five items of clothing that have been tailored to your aesthetic, measurements, and budget. This service works on-demand rather than monthly (read: no monthly fees), so you only use it when you really need it.

ROCKSBOX

Channeling your inner glamazon has never been easier, or more affordable. For $21 a month, Rocksbox members can rent statement-making chokers, delicate layering necklaces, and everything in between from brands like Kate Spade, Gorjana, and Kendra Scott. If you want to hang onto something, your membership fee doubles as a credit toward any purchase.

Box of Style: The Zoe Report

Each seasonal box is curated by Rachel Zoe and her team of Zoe Report editors.

Gwynnie Bee

This clothing rental service specifically caters to women who wear sizes 10-32 and features special plus-size collections with the likes of Tracy Reese. Members have the option to buy pieces they like at a discounted price.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe

This has to be the most epic fashion subscription service of them all. You get to choose between clothes, shoes, and accessories from all categories like women, men, kids, and baby. The icing on the cake? You get to actually try on the items before you purchase them with the 7-day-try-on period. If you're already a Prime member, the subscription service is included with your Prime membership, so there are no additional fees for the service.

WANTABLE

Whether your recipient loves makeup, fitness or accessories, Wantable will send a box of goodies that are handpicked by an in-house stylist.

Ipsy

YouTube beauty vlogging superstar Michelle Phan's new service sends out a zip pouch filled with makeup and skincare products and tools for just $10 bucks a month.

Bespoke Post

Send your favorite guy a themed "box of awesome" of curated goods that range from food to clothes.

Chococurb

Chocolate lovers will flip for the box of gourmet choco bars they'll receive each month. Disclaimer: Sharing not guaranteed.

Nicely Noted

Give the stationary lover in your life a subscription to this service that sends three carefully curated, letterpressed cards and envelopes (plus stamps!) each month.

The Fare Trade

Each box comes with 5 chef-curated ingredients, plus recipes and access to videos on how to use that yummy stash from the starring chef.

Le Tote

A fashion lending library! Your shopoholic pal will love getting a fresh set of stylist-curated clothes and accessories they can wear—and return—on the regular.

MistoBox

Coffee anyone? MistoBox sends out curated packages of beans from the hippest roasters around.

Book of the Month Club

Each month, a panel of judges—like actresses Mayim Bialik and Whoopi Goldberg—select five books for members, who all receive their selected tomes at the same time in order to facilitate discussion on Book of the Month's boards. A book club with the stars? Sign us up. 

 

