6 Photo Gifts That Your Family Members Will Actually Want to Display

Christina Shanahan
Nov 18, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Sure, giving your parents a framed family picture is lovely, but can also be a tad cliché—especially if that has been your go-to holiday gift for several years running. To make a photo gift feel extra special, choose one that's as beautiful, as unique, and perhaps even as practical as it it personal. When it comes to picking just the right snap, look to the highlights from your year for inspiration (if you've gotten married, graduated, or recently had a baby, you're golden). Scroll down to get ideas for photo gifts so chic you'll never have to worry about being relegated to the bottom shelf.

Heart Art

Why choose just one photo to frame when you can choose 30? Minted's Heart Snapshot Mix lets you combine multiple favorite shots to create an adorable, gold-foil-accented collage. 

available at Minted $74 to $134
Frame-Worthy 'Grams

The Instagram Mini option from Framebridge lets you bring a social media memory to life in the most beautiful way. You can upload a photo directly from Instagram and have it printed at 5x5, matted, custom framed and shipped all for just $39.

available at Framebridge $39
The iCal Alternative

The gift most likely to become a work desk VIP? Artifact Uprising's chic monthly calendar. Propped on a beautiful brass easel and printed on high-quality paper, your calendar consists of twelve different photos to represent each month of the year.

available at Artifact Uprising $48
The Ultimate Tree Accessory

Perfect for a seasonal photo of your kiddos prancing in the snow, Shutterfly's photo ornaments are an affordable, under $30 option that your relatives or friends can cherish year after year. You can keep the design simple, or personalize 'em with the year, your family name, or a seasonal greeting.

available at Shutterfly $25
Memory for Your Memories

Don't leave the littest members of your gift list out. The geniuses behind Pinhold Press created this personalized memory game that lets kids find matches among very familiar faces. Choose 12 photos, then let the mixing and matching begin.

available at Pinhole Press $30
A Noteworthy Diary

You won't find a notebook like this in an office suppy store. Tiny Prints' sandstone paper, wire-bound notebooks allow you to upload snaps so sweet that your recipient might just get motivated to take up journaling. 

available at Tiny Prints $15 and up

