6 Photo Gifts That Your Family Members Will Actually Want to Display

Sure, giving your parents a framed family picture is lovely, but can also be a tad cliché—especially if that has been your go-to holiday gift for several years running. To make a photo gift feel extra special, choose one that's as beautiful, as unique, and perhaps even as practical as it it personal. When it comes to picking just the right snap, look to the highlights from your year for inspiration (if you've gotten married, graduated, or recently had a baby, you're golden). Scroll down to get ideas for photo gifts so chic you'll never have to worry about being relegated to the bottom shelf.