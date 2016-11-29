9 Deals for Every Kind of Best Friend in Your Life

Ruthie Friedlander
Nov 29, 2016

Having trouble finding something affordable for your BFF? You know, the one that has a super specific personality? The one that always gets you the best gifts? The one that year after year opens your gift and shrugs saying, “Thanks?”

Relax. We’ve done the work for you. Whether she swears she should have won an Academy Award or is the kind of person that gives you major vacation #FOMO via Instagram, there’s something for everyone on this list. And everything is on sale.

If She Knows the Lyrics to Every Top 40 Song

Rebecca Minkoff is offering 25 percent off orders of $100 or more, plus a free wallet. Gift your bestie with this beanie—add in gloves to reach the $100 order minimum—and she'll be jammin' in her new winter gear in no time.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $72 (25% off orders of $100+) SHOP NOW
If She's Always on Vacation

Red Valentino available at yoox.com $124 (originally $201) SHOP NOW
If She’s an Athlete Who Cares as Much About Her Look as She Does Her Workout

Nike available at nike.com $100 (originally $140) SHOP NOW
If She’s Artsy

Converse available at nike.com $60 (originally $75) SHOP NOW
If She’s a Francophile

Gigi Burris available at intermixonline.com $239 (originally $275) SHOP NOW
If She Has the Cutest Little Boy Ever

available at J. Crew Factory $35 (originally $70) SHOP NOW
If She Has the Cutest Little Girl Ever

available at J. Crew Factory $33 (originally $65) SHOP NOW
If She’s a Trendsetter

Intermix available at intermixonline.com $169 (originally $415) SHOP NOW
If She’s an Award-Winning Napper

available at J. Crew Factory $35 (originally $88) SHOP NOW

