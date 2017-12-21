The Best Fashion Subscription Boxes for Every Woman on Your List

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Dec 21, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Holiday shopping is a nearly impossible feat. You’ve got countless friends and relatives, each of whom have their own distinct tastes, and you want to please them all with the perfect present. But especially challenging is the woman in your life that requires a little guesswork. It’s risky to unload funds on something you think they might like, and it can feel impersonal—not to mention unoriginal—to give a gift card.

Enter the all-encompassing subscription box. Each one of these packages is the gift that keeps on giving in terms of what clothes are trending right now, so they’re perfect for women of discerning taste. Whether it’s workout gear, chic officewear, or costume jewelry, there’s a tailored service for just about everyone you know. Here, eight of the best subscription boxes on the market to take the guess work out of your gifting this season.

Happy holidays, indeed.

1 of 8 stitchfix/Instagram

Stitch Fix

Work with a personal stylist to create a style profile and receive five items of clothing that have been tailored to your aesthetic, measurements, and budget. This service works on-demand rather than monthly (read: no monthly fees), so you only use it when you really need it.

What You’ll Get: Five hand-picked items. Pay for what you keep.

available at Stitch Fix From $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 renttherunway/Instagram

RENT THE RUNWAY

With unlimited rentals from Rent the Runway's impressive designer roster—and the option to swap pieces at any time—your special someone is sure to garner sartorial compliments whenever she leaves the house. 

What You’ll Get: Four pieces at a time from 450-plus top brands. 

available at Rent the Runway $159/month SHOP NOW
3 of 8 gwynniebee/Instagram

Gwynnie Bee

This clothing rental service specifically caters to women who wear sizes 10-32 and features special plus-size collections with the likes of Tracy Reese. Members have the option to buy pieces they like at a discounted price.

What You’ll Get: Check out up to three items of clothing from brands including Levi's, Vince Camuto, and Nine West.

available at Gwynnie Bee From $39/month SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy 

Box of Style: The Zoe Report

Each seasonal box is curated by Rachel Zoe and her team of Zoe Report editors. Fall's offering includes a GiGi New York convertible clutch, La Soula stackable rings, Oribe moisturizing cream, and more. Bananas, amiright?

What You’ll Get: $400 worth of accessories, beauty products, and sometimes a chic home item. 

available at The Zoe Report $100/3 months SHOP NOW
5 of 8 fabletics/Instagram

FABLETICS

While it’s free to peruse Demi Lovato’s line of trendy active wear as a regular member, the VIP upgrade is definitely worth the splurge (think: two leggings for $24). 

What You’ll Get: VIP members get discounted prices, rack up loyalty points, and access to $15 outfits (yes, outfits).

available at Fabletics $50/month SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy of Rocksbox

ROCKSBOX

Channeling your inner glamazon has never been easier, or more affordable. For $21 a month, Rocksbox members can rent statement-making chokers, delicate layering necklaces, and everything in between from brands like Kate Spade, Gorjana, and Kendra Scott. If you want to hang onto something, your membership fee doubles as a credit toward any purchase. 

What You’ll Get: Three amazing pieces with the option to exchange items as many times as you’d like.

available at Rocksbox $21/month SHOP NOW
7 of 8 letote/Instagram

LE TOTE

Browse pieces to add to your closet, wear them (or don't), purchase what you like, and send the rest back for a new box (if you want). 

What You’ll Get: Up to five garments and three accessories per month, with the option to switch out your selection for a new tote as often as desired. 

available at Le Tote From $59/month SHOP NOW
8 of 8 mmlafleur/Instagram

MM.LaFleur

Though MM.LaFleur doesn't bill itself as a subscription service, the startup for women's officewear functions like one in that it asks you to fill out a style survey, matches you with a stylist, and ships you a personalized box of work-appropriate clothing and accessories. This one is ideal for your workaholic friend. 

What You’ll Get: Four to six pieces with zero pressure to purchase anything.

available at MM.LaFleur From $0 SHOP NOW

