The Best Coffee Table Books to Give This Holiday Season

Claire Stern
Nov 20, 2016 @ 9:30 am

Everybody wants something pretty for the holidays, and few things are more beautiful to look at than a coffee table book. Plus, let's be honest, it's the perfect gift for someone if you're not quite sure what they want. Here, our nine favorite new titles that are sure to impress your friend, family member, co-worker, or loved one, whether they're a film buff, a music lover, or a fashion obsessive. 

Fendi Roma by Carlo Ducci and Lella Scalia

This gorgeous 272-page tome pays homage to 90 years of Fendi designs and the city that influenced them. A must for any Italophile. 

François Nars by Francois Nars

Any beauty addict would enjoy this deep-dive into the mind of the legendary French makeup artist and founder of Nars cosmetics, with cameos from Naomi Campbell, Charlotte Rampling, and Tilda Swinton

Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography by Thierry-Maxime Loriot

A fascinating history of the fashion set through the eyes of the iconic German photographer, replete with over 400 of his romantic, often black-and-white, photos. 

Nasty Galaxy by Sophia Amoruso

Part memoir, part scrapbook, this tell-all from the original #girlboss will leave you feeling inspired to take a seat at the head of the table. 

75 Years of Capitol Records by Barney Hoskyns

Peek inside the world of the iconic record label, which has released music by everyone from Miles Davis to Katy Perry. Make sure to read with speakers in close proximity. 

The Stanley Kubrick Archives by Alison Castle

Rare film stills, sketches, and screenplays from the creative brains behind 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Shining that's compact enough to carry out of the house. 

Barneys New York by Christopher Bollen

A comprehensive look at the legendary Manhattan shopping institution, from the designers that fill its racks to the inventive window displays that draw crowds each holiday season. 

The Coveteur: Private Spaces, Personal Style by Stephanie Mark

At long last, a print compilation of the lust-worthy closets and homes featured on the cult-favorite fashion website, including that of Karlie Kloss, Christian Louboutin, and Miranda Kerr, to name just a few. 

Alexander McQueen: Unseen by Robert Fairer and Sally Singer

Pay homage to the late designer's dramatic artistry with this behind-the-scenes look at 30 of his fashion shows, courtesy of Vogue's exclusive backstage photographer Robert Fairer. 

