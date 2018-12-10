14 Actually Fashionable Gifts With Amazon 2-Day Shipping

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik

Okay, so it’s almost holiday D-Day, and you haven’t checked every name off your gift list — it happens to the best of us. Before you cave and buy everyone grocery store wine, we have three magic words for you: Two. Day. Shipping.

Instead of juggling virtual shopping carts at 18 different retailers or (god forbid) trying to make last-minute handmade gifts, just shop Amazon’s enormous selection of items guaranteed to arrive before Christmas. A key date to remember: November 22nd is the last day you can order for items to arrive by Christmas Eve, so don’t wait too much longer!

Amazon Prime members already know the joys of free two-day shipping and, this holiday season, even non-Prime members can enjoy the feature on any purchase over $25.

To make your shopping experience even easier, we’ve rounded up some of our top, most fashionable picks. Read on to find the best gifts to buy on Amazon for everyone on your list.

Best Gift for Someone Who’s Over Skinny Glasses: Quay Australia Women's Hindsight Sunglasses

Jennifer Lopez is just one of many celebs who can’t stop wearing this affordable sunglasses brand and, with styles as fashion-forward as these (and prices that can’t be beat), it’s a safe bet your giftee will love them too.

Best Gift for the (Designer) Bag Lady: Kate Spade New York Grove Street Millie Bag

Finding out we can order Kate Spade on Amazon with free two-day shipping is basically a gift to ourselves already, but since we’re in the spirit of giving, we can’t think of anything your designer bag-loving friend will appreciate more. This pebbled leather crossbody is a chic addition to any outfit, plus how can we say no to 51 percent off?

Best Gift for the Vacation-Bound Fashionista: Ecowish Backless Midi Dress

Is your sister/friend/coworker/girlfriend en route somewhere warm this holiday season? Surprise her with this femme, flattering dress that’s sure to earn her Instagram cred while she’s off enjoying the sun.

Best Gift for Sliding into Something Comfortable: FRYE Women's Nadia Slide Sneaker

A leather espadrille slide is a guaranteed shortcut to an ‘earthy chic’ look and, what’s more, it’s a super-comfortable way to look instantly put together. She’ll love wearing these around the house as much as she will out to brunch.

Best Gift for the Skincare Fanatic: Cooluli Mini Fridge

If she’s already a huge skincare addict, you might have a hard time gifting her products that mesh well with her routine. A beauty mini fridge like this one, though, is the perfect complement to her existing collection, as it’ll help her serums, ampoules, and treatments last longer and be more effective.

Best Gift for the Soon-to-Be Hair Model: T3 1.25" Curling Iron

When it comes to hair styling tools, T3 sets the standard for the perfect coif. This highly talked about curling iron has bloggers and editors setting aside their other tools while sporting perfectly springy waves.

Best Gift That’s Basically a Blanket, but Make it Fashion: Echo Design Women's Bay Stripe Yarn Dye Ruana

Cozy trumps all, especially in the winter, but when something can be both extremely comfortable and ultra-fashionable, that’s about as good as it gets. This lightweight knit poncho is the perfect solution for wearing your security blanket outside, and still getting tons of compliments.

Best Gift for Neat Freaks: iRobot Roomba 675

Nothing says “I love you” like the gift of never having to sweep again. This clever little robot navigates floors and collects debris all by itself, and can be controlled through your phone or voice command via Alexa. While it is on the pricier side, we love this as a gift for mom and dad, who, let’s be honest, deserve a break. Plus, you can currently save $30 on this model.

Best Gift for the Person Who Says “No Gifts”: Live Orchid

While the idea of ordering live plants is a new concept to a lot of us, ‘tis the season to get over that fear in favor of convenience. Amazon’s live plants are shipped from a greenhouse and carefully packaged to ensure they arrive fresh and unbruised.

Best Gift for the Home Cook: Chefman Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

Sous vide may seem like a technique only used by chefs at white-tablecloth restaurants, but it’s actually a surprisingly achievable cooking style. This high-tech food toy is for the person who loves their Instant Pot but wants to branch out into new territory.

Best Gift for Instagram-Lovers: LuMee Duo Phone Case

Upgrade their selfie with this illuminating cellphone case. Light strips on both sides cast the perfect glow on both the front- and back-facing cameras, lending Kardashian-level perfection to your pics.

Best Gift for Your Designer Friend: Torre & Tagus Face Vase

This porcelain, head-shaped planter looks like something you’d spend upwards of $100 on at the MoMA gift shop but, at just $35, it’s actually totally affordable. Amazon suggests filling it with fresh flowers, a house plant, or a scented candle, but we’d go a step further and propose using it for pens and pencils, wooden spoons in the kitchen, makeup brushes, or anything else that seems at home in this head.

Best Gift for Someone Who Spends A Lot of Time in the Kitchen: NIFTY Decorative Fruit Bowl

A design-y looking fruit bowl pulls a kitchen together in the same way a fresh manicure is the key to making an outfit look polished. You can put a ton of effort into the foundation, but it’s the details that really lend character, and this wire mesh bowl has a huge personality.

Best Gift for Adventurers: Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday

The unmistakable boxy design and bright tones of Fjallraven have remained the same since the brand’s launch in 1978, and the style is still just as compelling. Something about the utter ‘Scandinavian-ness’ of this bag brings out our wanderlust, and that feeling alone is the best gift ever.

