Beauty Gifts that are Totally Worth the Splurge

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Nov 28, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

The holidays only come around once a year, so why not go bold when it comes to gift-giving? Although some of items on the following list may cost more than your cable bill, their unparalleled performance and ability to deliver results make these highly coveted beauty products worth every single penny.

From a boar bristle hairbrush that’s found in every hair-pro’s kit to a luxe set of lipsticks, we’ve rounded up our favorite holiday beauty gifts that are worthy of the splurge.

1 of 11

Dyson Blown-A-Ouai Set 

What do you get when you combine the Roll Royces of hair dryers and everyone's favorite celebrity hairstylist's haircare line? A gift set that's guaranteed to provide the tools to make everyday a good hair day. Unlike any of its predecessors, Dyson’s dryer is equipped with a 13 blades in its motor which takes its sound frequency above human range, and a powerful airflow that cuts drying time in half—without damaging your hair. Included along for the ride are mini editions of Ouai's best-selling products. 

Dyson $399
2 of 11

Skin Inc. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light 

This customizable at-home facial device combines LED color light therapy and low-frequency stimulation to directly target your current skin struggles. Choose between red to minimize visible signs of aging, blue to soothe and prevent breakouts, and yellow to brighten up dark spots, or use multi lights depending on what each part of your face needs. 

Skin Inc. $265
3 of 11

Slip King Silk Pillowcase

This soft silk pillowcase will not only guarantee your giftee a good night’s rest, it also prevents waking up to a bad hair day. Silk will stop strands from dragging, pulling, and creasing as they sleep.

$99
4 of 11

Buly 1803 Pommade Concrète Balm

When it comes to hand creams, it doesn't get more rich and luxurious than Buly's tube. The historic French beauty brand's formula is enriched with soothing chamomile water and moisturizing shea butter to keep weathered hands soft and smooth. 

$50
5 of 11

Clive Christian 1872 Women's Pure Perfume Spray

If you really want to express your feelings through a holiday gift, Clive Christian’s fragrance is your best bet. The hero note of this scent is rose de mai, which has often been associated with the presence of an angel.

$350
6 of 11

Mason Pearson Popular Mix Brush 

There's a reason this brush that costs more than your cable bill can be found in every hair-pro's kit. Its boar bristles distribute natural oils from the scalp and down the hair shaft to condition strands while removing debris. The brush's rubber base also forms to the contours of your head as you use it. 

Mason Pearson $205
7 of 11

Giorgio Armani Beauty Limited Edition Holiday 2017 Palette 

Whether you love a sultry smoky eye or a shimmery neutral look there's 10 eyeshadows in this palette to choose from—along with a powder and foundation to go with it. 

Giorgio Armani $100
8 of 11

La Prairie Skin Caviar Discovery Set 

You can’t put a price on a radiant, youthful complexion. La Prairie’s set includes a firming eye cream, mask, serum, and sheer lifting cream. 

La Prairie $340
9 of 11

Tom Ford Boys & Girls The Girls 50-Piece Clutch Sized Lipstick Set 

Need lipstick options? How about 50 of them. Tom Ford's "Girls" half of its Boys & Girls Collection includes a lineup of shades in two finishes all inspired by the women in the designer's life. A blend of vitamins C, E, and shea butter keeps lips smooth with wear. 

Tom Ford $1,980
10 of 11

Raindrops Luxe Shower Head and Filter Attachment 

It's true: Your shower might be what's causing your breakouts and bad hair days. Mineral deposits and residue can live in your home's piping systems and affect your hair color, texture, dry skin, and blemishes. That's where this shower head and filter attachment comes in: It cuts out the harmful components like chlorine, iron, and rust, and softens water for smoother hair and skin. 

$120
11 of 11

Tatcha Infinite Joy Collection 

Tatcha's skincare set isn't like the other gift sets, it's one that includes six full-size products. If you've ever been the victim of falling in love with a mini product that was part of a set but got sticker shock when you went to repurchase it, this collection of the brand's essentials is for you. 

Tatcha $500

