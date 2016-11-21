Beauty Gifts You Can Score in Just One Trip to the Mall

Ever wanted to see if you'd be a good contender for WWE's Smackdown? Head to the mall and attempt to find a gift anytime between now and the holidays to try your luck. Though the atmosphere can be pretty competitive, you can come out with some pretty sweet gifts for everyone on your list, provided you've got the gall of Katniss Everdeen. To help you navigate the territory a little easier, we rounded up 9 items from some of our favorite retailers, likely located near an Auntie Annie's pretzel kiosk if the urge to stress-eat gets the better of you. Check out everything you can pick up in just one trip.