Beauty Gifts You Can Score in Just One Trip to the Mall

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 21, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Ever wanted to see if you'd be a good contender for WWE's Smackdown? Head to the mall and attempt to find a gift anytime between now and the holidays to try your luck. Though the atmosphere can be pretty competitive, you can come out with some pretty sweet gifts for everyone on your list, provided you've got the gall of Katniss Everdeen. To help you navigate the territory a little easier, we rounded up 9 items from some of our favorite retailers, likely located near an Auntie Annie's pretzel kiosk if the urge to stress-eat gets the better of you. Check out everything you can pick up in just one trip.

H&M Eyeliner Set

When it comes to all your last-minute plans, take the "just wing it" approach. Swing by H&M to pick up that party dress, mere hours before the event kicks off, then grab this four-piece liner set to ensure you don't show up empty-handed.

Victoria's Secret Mini Fragrance Gift Set

Shopping for that beyond-cool niece in your life, whose contouring often challenges the skills of the Kardashians, can be one tall order, but she's sure to find something she loves in the Victoria's Secret cracker filed to the brim with mini fragrances. At the very least, it's a good item for her Instagram—provided that she tags you so your follower count can be even a third of hers.

Kalastyle Swedish Dream Soap and Hand Cream

Packaged in the cutest nautical-themed box, it's a pretty effortless hostess gift that doesn't even need to be wrapped, and is guaranteed to come in handy (pun totally intended) throughout the drying winter months.

Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Orange and Ginger Gift Set

Sure, Bath and Body Works has countless glitter-coated gift sets to make your holiday extra merry and bright, but this unassuming duo is the only one that can help us catch our second wind in time to attend that third party of the week.

Urban Outfitters Gourmand Mini EDP Set

These minimalist bottles will look gorgeous on your vanity, and become even more stunning once the notes start to mix and mingle on your skin.

Sunday Riley Power Couple Duo

The gift of good skin is one that will keep giving long after we've all broken our New Year's resolutions, and when this dynamic duo works in tandem, the result is a glowing, line-free finish.

Philosophy The Gingerbread House Set

These body washes and lipglosses smell so similar to the components of your annual gingerbread house, you'll swear they're the real deal if you take a whiff with your eyes shut. Give the set to your bestie, or split them into four separate gifts for your favorite coworkers.

The Body Shop 40th Anniversary Gift Set

The Body Shop is celebrating its 40th birthday—a holiday in and of itself—with this set of its seven greatest hit products spanning the decades. It's pretty much the closest you'll get to time traveling, without hunting down a DeLorean.

American Eagle Feeling Smitten Bath Bomb

File this under the cutest stocking stuffer ever. Although it looks and smells exactly like a cupcake you'd pick up at the food court, this sprinkle-topped bath bomb transforms into the most luxurious berry-scented bubbles on contact with warm water.

