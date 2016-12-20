10 Beauty Gifts You Should Just Go Ahead and Buy Yourself

You may think you’ve crossed everyone off your holiday shopping list, but don't forget the most important person in your life: You. Sure, there’s no better feeling than giving someone a gift you know they’ll love, but you work hard and deserve to treat yourself, too. To get you started, we’ve rounded up our favorite splurge-worthy buys we’ve been eyeing along with some ways to pamper yourself after a long year. Here are 10 best beauty gifts to give yourself this holiday season.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

You deserve best, so why not upgrade your blow-dryer? Consider Dyson's the Rolls Royce of hair tools. Its heat control technology guarantees a steady stream of air that won't fry your strands, plus its 13-blade motor takes the noise level to a frequency that's above our audible range. In plain terms: It's a whole lot quieter than the dryer you've been using since high school. 

Catbird Mullen & Sparrow Bath Soak 

It may be winter outside, but a floral bath soak will make your tub feel like spring. 

Peter Thomas Roth Mask Vault 

Whenever a masking session is in order, this collection of Peter Thomas Roth formulas guarantees you'll have whatever flavor you need on hand. 

Skinny Dip London Marble Shut The Contour Brush Set

We don't know what's prettier: These brushes' sleek marble design, or your finished makeup look you'll create using them. 

Tom Ford Eye & Cheek Palette 

This eye and cheek palette is almost too pretty to use—almost.  

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Stockpile 

Consider your lipstick wardrobe complete thanks to Urban Decay's set of 30 of its Vice Lipstick shades in six different finishes. 

Diptyque Limited Edition Mini Candle Set 

A flavor of these mini cult-favorite candles for every single room. 

Byredo Gypsy Water Hand Cream

Your hands have never felt or smelled so luxe courtesy of the hand cream edition of one of Byredo's most beloved scents. 

Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask 

This uber-mosturizing mask packed with pear seed oil and plant ceramides is a foolproof way to revive dry, overprossed hair. 

Slip For Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase 

Every morning is a good hair morning when you sleep on this pillowcase. Silk prevents the pulling and tangling caused by other fibers so that strands are less damaged throughout the night. 

