10 Beauty Gifts You Should Just Go Ahead and Buy Yourself

You may think you’ve crossed everyone off your holiday shopping list, but don't forget the most important person in your life: You. Sure, there’s no better feeling than giving someone a gift you know they’ll love, but you work hard and deserve to treat yourself, too. To get you started, we’ve rounded up our favorite splurge-worthy buys we’ve been eyeing along with some ways to pamper yourself after a long year. Here are 10 best beauty gifts to give yourself this holiday season.