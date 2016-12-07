10 $50 And Under Beauty Gifts That Will Impress Your Boss

Whether it’s your first week on the job or you’ve been reporting to your manager for years, figuring out what to gift your boss—along with how much to spend—for the holidays is never easy. Part authority figure, part mentor, and even friend, your boss is always there to support you—and don’t forget: take the blame for you. A good gift will land you employee of the month, while a lackluster present will fail to show your appreciation. Since your higher-up is so hardworking, there’s no better way to express how much you care than by gifting your boss some beauty treats so they can indulge in some much-deserved beauty R & R. We’ve rounded up the best affordable beauty gifts for your boss that are so much better than a “World’s Best Boss” mug.

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tocca Candele De Viaggio Luxe

A trio of pretty Chamonix, Marrakesh, and Zanzibar-scented candles will make your boss’ desk her happy place when she gets into the office every morning.

Tocca $45 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Caudalie Vinosource Hydrating & Soothing Stars Kit

A radiant, hydrated complexion is priceless, but this micellar water, serum, and moisturizing sorbet trio will only set you back 

Caudalie $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Slip Silk Eye Mask

A well-rested boss is a happy boss. So this gift may benefit you too, but since you know how hard your boss works, there’s no denying that she deserves a good night’s sleep. This silk eye mask guarantees uninterrupted beauty sleep.  

Slip $45 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Briogeo Rosarco Repair Collection Winter Hair Revival Kit

The key to smooth and static-free hair all winter long: A kit packed with shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in conditioning spray enriched with hydrating rosehip, argan, and coconut oils.

Briogeo $48 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Lip Entourage

Dry, cracked lips are never in style. This set is packed with everything one needs to soothe and nourish painful, flaky lips.

Fresh $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Clinique Tiny Temptations Collection

Whichever shade is your boss' go-to lippie, this set of 20 minis has it—along with some new colors for her to play with.

Clinique $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Karuna Flawless Skin Kit

Senior or entry level, everyone loves a good face mask. This collection of the sheet variety contains flavors that address every common skin concern.

Karuna $39 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Le Labo Discovery Set

If your boss travels a lot for work, a set of TSA-friendly fragrances will take some of the stress out of packing. Le Labo’s five fragrance set includes a sampling of the cult-favorite brand’s most popular scents so she’ll have an appropriate fragrance on-hand no matter the business function she’s attending.

Le Labo $30 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

& Other Stories Sardonyx Fire Hand Gift Set

Every time your boss massages this lovely scented soap and hand lotion set on, you'll get instant Brownie Points for keeping their winter-worn skin soft and smooth.

& Other Stories $22 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Her Majesty Nail Polish Set

With a nail polish selection this great, your boss could easily open her own nail salon. 

Deborah Lippmann $45 SHOP NOW

