11 Gifts for the Beauty-Lover on Your List

We all know that one person whose top shelf rivals a Kardashian’s, who's inexplicably first to know any time a sought-after beauty product finally gets a restock or goes on sale. While their collection may be enviable, it also makes finding a holiday gift for them nearly impossible.

We’ve rounded up 11 gifts from the buzziest beauty brands that even the most in-the-know beauty shoppers may still be dying to try. If you've got someone on your list whose personal collection is approximately the size and volume of one Sephora store, look no further for the gift ideas she'll absolutely love.