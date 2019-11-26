11 Gifts for the Beauty-Lover on Your List
Courtesy
We all know that one person whose top shelf rivals a Kardashian’s, who's inexplicably first to know any time a sought-after beauty product finally gets a restock or goes on sale. While their collection may be enviable, it also makes finding a holiday gift for them nearly impossible.
We’ve rounded up 11 gifts from the buzziest beauty brands that even the most in-the-know beauty shoppers may still be dying to try. If you've got someone on your list whose personal collection is approximately the size and volume of one Sephora store, look no further for the gift ideas she'll absolutely love.
ColourPop Big Box of Lippie Stix
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Considering that this crayon-box like collection of lip colors gives you 48 different lipsticks, the price is kind of a steal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chanel Le Lift La Crème Main
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
The hand cream to end all hand creams. It's a flex just to pull this glossy little tube out of your purse.
Tom Ford Research Serum Concentrate
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Any beauty OR fashion fan knows that Tom Ford is an expert in looking amazing.
Advertisement
Volo Beauty Volo Hero Hair Towels
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
A delicate microfiber wrap-up for hair that, like, really, really matters.
Tiffany & Love for Her and & Love for Him
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Nothing says love like a gift that can do both. (What we're saying is: Buy both.)
Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Ceramic Flat Styling Iron
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For the friend who will go on at length about why Harry Josh hot tools are the ONLY hot tools anyone should bother using: Well, they've been dropping hints for this gift all year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Edition in No. 95 Dazzling Carmin
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Does she already have 18 red lipsticks? Yes. Is she sure that she hasn't found "the one" yet? Yes. You can see where we're going with this.
Sephora Collection Winter Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
Courtesy Sephora
Leave no eye-look un-tried with this expert-level palette.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Courtesy Sephora
The person on your list who just took the plunge and got the shag haircut of the season? They definitely want this.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clarins x The Kooples Lip Comfort Oils
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Clarins' Lip Comfort oils are already makeup bag staples for many beauty-lovers' lip issues. Now they've got a cult-brand upgrade.
Coach Cosmetics Case
Courtesy Coach
Speaking of makeup bags — isn't it time for a fresh one?
Kate Spade Hair Accessory
Courtesy
Say, hypothetically, you have a friend who owns every single hair product their heart desires already. In that case: You can't go wrong with a shiny little something to go on top.
Advertisement
Advertisement