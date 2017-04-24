A $45K Golden Crib and 9 Other Out-of-This-World Gifts Fit for Beyoncé's Twins

If you're a Beyoncé fan like us, you're probably patiently waiting for the day that the singer announces the birth of her holy twins. Unfortunately, Beyoncé (aka the queen of dropping surprises) hasn't shared too many details about how far along she is in her pregnancy. But one thing we do know for sure is that when those two lucky newborns get here, they are going to be showered with some of the most epic gifts of all time.

I mean being born to two amazing parents like Bey and Jay Z is a blessing in itself, but we're sure all of their A-list friends and family members are going to make sure the twins are pampered with the best. We can just see it already: Cribs made out of pure gold, and the fanciest of teddy bears to snuggle up with (le sigh). Or what if they have two girls? They'll definitely be gifted with beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dresses. But if they're having boys, how cute would they look in mini Gucci bomber jackets? 

Either way, ahead you'll find more envy-inducing gifts that would be perfect for the twins' birthday.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Bela Luxury Cot Gold Edition Crib

$45,648 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Cunill Dumbbell Rattler

$310 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci Wool Baby Blanket

$265 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Bugaboo Donkey Twin Stroller

$1,975 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Burberry Thomas Check Cashmere Teddy Bear

$1,995 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana Mambo-Print Dress

$475 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Hermes Tipi Bolero

$1,150 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci Baby Lila Leather Mary Jane

$260 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Moncler Fur-Trimmed Down-Quilted Snowsuit

$585 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci Padded Wool Bomber Jacket

$645 SHOP NOW

