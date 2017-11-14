Unique Holiday Gift Ideas from Audrina Patridge

You may remember Audrina Patridge from the popular MTV reality show, The Hills. For years, we fan-girled and followed the lives of Patridge, Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, among others as they chased their dreams in the fast-paced city of Los Angeles. Upon the ending of an era, Audrina has since embarked on many other ventures. In 2010, she joined Dancing with the Stars, teaming up with Tony Dovolani. Later that year, Patridge introduced her fans to her family in yet another reality show, Audrina. She has starred in various movies, Sorority Row, Into the Blue 2, Honey 2, and Scary Movie 5 to name a few.

Nowadays, Audrina is all about her new luxury swimwear line, PreySwim where she serves as the founder and creative director.

Busy is an understatement, but this holiday season, we got an exclusive sneak peek at Audrina’s holiday gift guide. Keep scrolling to see her picks. Happy shopping!

