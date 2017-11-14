Unique Holiday Gift Ideas from Audrina Patridge

Getty Images; Courtesy (3)
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Nov 13, 2017 @ 10:00 pm

You may remember Audrina Patridge from the popular MTV reality show, The Hills. For years, we fan-girled and followed the lives of Patridge, Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, among others as they chased their dreams in the fast-paced city of Los Angeles. Upon the ending of an era, Audrina has since embarked on many other ventures. In 2010, she joined Dancing with the Stars, teaming up with Tony Dovolani. Later that year, Patridge introduced her fans to her family in yet another reality show, Audrina. She has starred in various movies, Sorority Row, Into the Blue 2, Honey 2, and Scary Movie 5 to name a few.

Nowadays, Audrina is all about her new luxury swimwear line, PreySwim where she serves as the founder and creative director.

Busy is an understatement, but this holiday season, we got an exclusive sneak peek at Audrina’s holiday gift guide. Keep scrolling to see her picks. Happy shopping!

VIDEO: Check Out These Outrageous Gifts at Neiman Marcus

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

For Homebodies

Pottery Barn Essential Cozy Throw

$49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

For Fitness Lovers

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch
$299 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

For Fashionistas

Prey Swim Bardot Swimsuit

top $115 and bottoms $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

For Dad

HoMedics Shiatsu Select Foot Massager with Heat

$70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

For Grandfather

Google Home

$129 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

For Co-Worker

Corkcicle Heathered Canteen Water Bottle

$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 tzrboxofstyle/Instagram

For Mom

Rachel Zoe Box of Style

$99 per season and $350 per year SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 23andme/Instagram

For Family

23 and Me Health + Ancestry  Service

$199 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

For Grandmother

doTERRA Family Essentials Kit

$153 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!