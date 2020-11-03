The 50 Best Gifts on Amazon Under $50 to Shop Early This Year
The season of giving is gaining on us, and this year’s many curve balls mean our deadline for buying gifts is even sooner than we’re accustomed to. While it may be customary to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to handle present shopping en masse and at a discount, pandemic-related complications could mean slower shipping times, more product sell-outs, and running the risk of an empty-handed gift exchange.
Rather than rolling the dice on 2020, we’re outsmarting the odds this year by playing early and handling our shopping lists today. But that doesn’t mean paying a premium: Amazon’s across-the-board low prices mean the deals happening now are competitive with those expected from the upcoming shopping holidays.
We’ve carefully selected 50 of the absolute best gifts on Amazon that are $50 or less and guaranteed to win over your best friend, mom, white elephant coworker, or, honestly, yourself. Shop the best fashion, beauty, and home Amazon gifts under $50 below — or check out InStyle’s overall top Amazon gift recommendations here.
Best Beauty Gifts
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $42
- Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer, $30
- LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $23
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $28
- Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask, $70
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Berry, Lip Treatment, $21
- Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel, $22
- Belei by Amazon Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum, $32
- Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick Broad Spectrum, $30
- Mario Badescu The Facial Spray Collection, $20
Best Clothing Gifts
- Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket, $40
- Latuza Women's V-Neck Pajama Set, $35
- Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings, $25
- Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $40
- Anrabess Turtleneck Pullover Sweater, $36
- Columbia Womens Arcadia Ii Rain Jacket, $49
- Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra, $19
- Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty, $14
- Ugg Women's Cozy Chenille Sock, $20
- Vince Chalk Stripe Crewneck Top, $40
Best Shoe Gifts
- Reebok Women's Classic Harman Ripple Double Sneaker, $35
- Dearfoams Women's Julie Sherpa Clog Slipper, $32
- BOBS from Skechers Women's Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper, $45
- Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals, $45
- Crocs Classic Lined Clog, $45
- Dr. Scholl's Women's Rate Zip Booties Ankle Boot, $30
- Jackshibo Winter Boots Fur Lined Snow Boots, $31
- adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $47
- Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe, $30
- Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat, $20
Best Handbag + Accessory Gifts
- The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag, $40
- Perry Ellis Reusable Rounded Woven Fabric Face Masks, $21
- Coach F58035 Corner Zip Wristlet, $38
- Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag, $36
- Nicole Miller Handbags Katie Medium Crossbody, $17
- PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud, $14
- Wander Agio Women's Long Shawl, $12
- Neck Warmer Gaiter 2 Pack, $14
- Creative Brands Hold Everything Tote Bag, $35
- C.C Cable Knit Winter Warm Anti-Slip Touchscreen Texting Gloves, $15
Best Home Gifts
- Kate Spade New York Lunch Tote, Deco Dots, $29
- Ban.do Sip Sip Insulated Tumbler with Reusable Silicone Straw, $16
- P.F. Candle Co. Amber & Moss Standard Soy Candle, $20
- AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salt, $24
- Bedsure Silk Satin Pillowcase 2 Pack, $10
- Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock, $38
- Mueller French Press, $26
- Bedsure Fleece Blanket, $16
- All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen), $50
- Chefman TurboFry 2 Quart Air Fryer, $45
Photo by Thais Aquino