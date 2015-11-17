16 Perfect Holiday Gift Ideas for Every Man In Your Life

Courtesy Photo (4)
InStyle Staff
Nov 17, 2015 @ 10:45 am

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, but with our editor-curated gift guide for guys, you'll soon find a new way to show your affection. From classic coats to sleek new scooters, you're guaranteed to find the perfect holiday gift for every man on your list. Keep scrolling to shop our fab finds. 

Mitchell Bat Co. Custom Wood Bats

These hand-crafted wooden bats are made to order in Tennessee, with a portion of the proceeds going to the MLB's initiative to revive baseball in inner cities.

Mitchell Bat Co. $245 SHOP NOW
LONGCHAMP LEATHER BRIEFCASE

Clean lines and an extra flat shape make for one slim, minimalist document holder.

Longchamp $685 SHOP NOW
PICK-A-PALOOZA GUITAR PICK PUNCH

Now your favorite musician can make his own guitar picks with this clever punch, using it on the plastic sheets included or even his old credit cards.

$25 SHOP NOW
FRANK & OAK HERRINGBONE COAT

A wool-blend herringbone top coat is a classic that can be worn for years to come.

Frank & Oak $245 SHOP NOW
RELATED GARMENTS SOCKS AND BRIEFS

Five sets of the softest cotton boxer briefs and socks all in cool colorblock shades and stripes.

Related Garments $125 SHOP NOW
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof

Perfect for the whiskey lover, this super-strong potion is pulled straight from the barrel and bottled, not watered down to the usual 40-percent proof.

Jack Daniel's $100 SHOP NOW
The Essential Scratch & Sniff Guide to Becoming a Whiskey Know-It-All by Richard Betts

The perfect guide for a new whiskey lover. Bonus gift: Pair with a bottle from a craft distillery.

Amazon $14 SHOP NOW
WANT LES ESSENTIALS LEATHER GLOVES

Made of soft Italian lambskin and lined with cashmere, these textured leather gloves are the ultimate marriage of style and comfort.

WANT Les Essentiels $295 SHOP NOW
URB-E Motorized Bike

This newly released scooter collapses flat for easy transport, and—believe it or not—is charged via a USB outlet. (We've even seen members of The Roots zipping around on them in N.Y.C.)

URB E $1,500 SHOP NOW
Ralph Lauren Polo Supreme Oud Eau de Parfum

His new signature scent is made from the rarest materials in haute perfumery—a sexy blend of spices and rich woods.

Polo by Ralph Lauren $125 SHOP NOW
The Tie Bar's Style Box

Each Style Box contains hand-picked, coordinated accessories that can be mixed and matched to create the perfect look.

The Tie Bar $99 SHOP NOW
ALDO X MR. B Vacco LEATHER BOOTS

Handcrafted with leather and Melton wool, these boots will only get better with age.

Aldo $275 SHOP NOW
Viktor & Rolf SPICEBOMB COLOGNE

The newest fragrance from Viktor & Rolf is a masculine mix of amber, pink pepper, and tobacco.

Viktor & Rolf $98 SHOP NOW
R.B.Manville POCKET SQUARES

Is there anything more dapper than a pocket square? These are print screened by hand in colorful graphics.

R.B.Manville $80 SHOP NOW
SHIRT AND CARDIGAN FOR MEN AND BOYS

Too cute! Matching cardigans and flannels to keep dads and their mini-me's cozy—and stylish—all season long. 

from $50 SHOP NOW
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush

Brighten your favorite guy's smile with this superior power toothbrush, which features illuminated button modes and a revolutionary charging glass.

Philips $190 SHOP NOW

