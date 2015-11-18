Our Top 10 Toys For Kids This Holiday Season

It’s that time of year when children’s catalogs flow from your mailbox like a snowdrift, and toy commercials blare from the television like some holiday banshee forewarning the death of all that space you created after reading Marie Kondo’s The Joy of Tidying Up. With our holiday gift guide for kids, we help you cut through the clutter and noise to get your minis the gifts they really want—plus a few amazing finds that may not have even been on their holiday radar. Keep scrolling to see our holiday wish list for kids.

BLACK AND WHITE ROBOTIC KITTEN

This interative robotic kitty will purr and dance on command, and has touch-sensor modes for cuddling and playing. This "pet" will even wander off on its own when it's not getting attention!

Target $75
THE LAND OF NOD MARCHING BAND COSTUME

Encourage them to march to their own beat with this adorable band leader get-up.

The Land of Nod $40
Playforever Red Maverick Thunderlane Car

This 9 ½ inch-long toy car is so sleek, it’ll even make mom and dad jealous.

Playforever $50
View-Master Virtual Reality Starter Pack

Transport your digital denizen to a 360-degree world by pairing this with a smartphone and downloading an Experience Pack app, where you can choose from wildlife, space, or other destination themes. 

Mattel $20
DUMYÉ DIY DOLL KIT

These handcrafted, eco-friendly dolls can be totally personalized. Plus, for every one you purchase, Dumyé will gift a doll to an orphaned child.

DUMYE $64
KANO COMPUTER CODING KIT

Kano is a computer that kids can build and code themselves using an easy-to-use guided storybook.

Kano $149
JESS BROWN DOLLS, HATS AND BOOK

These one-of-a-kind, handmade dolls come in an adorable assortment of linens and cottons. Purchase matching hats for child and doll, along with the latest photo storybook with Jess Brown as a main character.

Jess Brown From $25
POTTERY BARN KIDS BATMAN CAR

This beginner's Batmobile has a functional steering wheel and is great for building balance and coordination for kids 18 months and older. 

Pottery Barn Kids $149
Moulin Roty CINEMA BOX

Do you have a budding director on your hands? This sweet little kit contains everything needed to create an at-home movie viewing experience, including 16 show tickets, 5 story disks, a story flashlight, and 20 “now showing” cards.

Moulin Roty $40
Magna-Tiles Building Set

This magnetic building set will keep your little one busy and engaged for hours, no screen required.

Magna Tiles $50
Lego Dimensions Starter Pack for Xbox 360

An interactive video game that combines Legos with top superheros equals an endless source of fun.

Lego $100

