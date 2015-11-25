Holiday Gifts for your Sleek and Chic BFF

You first met in high school, and even then her taste was impeccable. (She picked you for a best friend, after all.) You may be able to finish each other’s sentences, but everyone could use a little holiday shopping inspiration every now and then. Scroll through these fab finds we unearthed during our exhaustive gift guide research—give one of these, and we promise that upon unwrapping, she’ll shriek with delight like that time she got nominated for homecoming queen.