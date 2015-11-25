Holiday Gifts for your Sleek and Chic BFF

Courtesy Photo (4)
InStyle Staff
Nov 25, 2015 @ 10:00 am

You first met in high school, and even then her taste was impeccable. (She picked you for a best friend, after all.) You may be able to finish each other’s sentences, but everyone could use a little holiday shopping inspiration every now and then. Scroll through these fab finds we unearthed during our exhaustive gift guide research—give one of these, and we promise that upon unwrapping, she’ll shriek with delight like that time she got nominated for homecoming queen.

1 of 11 Courtesy

White House Black Market Jacquard Shimmer Scarf

Transition easily from day to night with this shimmery scarf.

White House Black Market $54 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Delsey x Philippe Stark Duffle Bag

The French design genius Philippe Stark came up with this minimalist, lightweight carry-on design, with a track system that allows more space inside the suitcase for all your travel essentials.

Delsey $410 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Maison Du Soir Pajama Shirt

The sleek fit of the top in this piped silk set gives it a modern, easy look.

Maison Du Soir $187 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Time

7 FOR ALL MANKIND TUXEDO BLAZER

The flattering fit of this sleek blazer makes it a winner for a range of body types.

7 for All Mankind $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Minor History Leather Tote

The pure simple lines of this stylish tote make it universally appealing—and this price for such a roomy leather bag is amazing.

Minor History $185 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

ERES PURPLE SILK BRA AND BOTTOMS

We love the retro-chic cut of this plum set.

Eres Bra $370; Bottoms $230 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

MIU MIU BLACK SQUARE SUNGLASSES

Fashion lovers will simply adore these glamorous shades with deconstructed frames. 

Miu Miu $375 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Timbuk2 Satchel Backpack

Finally, a chic commuter bag specifically designed for women on the go.

Timbuk2 $348 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy Photo

UNIQLO X CARINE ROITFELD LEATHER SHIRT

The perfect night-out staple, this faux leather buttondown has a tough-chic vibe.

Uniqlo $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy Photo

H BY HALSTON LEATHER BUCKET BAG

A goes-with-everything bag at a great price? Yes, please!

Halston $105 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy Photo

WELL RECEIVED STATIONERY SET

This super-luxe stationery set comes in an acrylic box filled with 8 wonderfully thick, textured cards with marble, leather, wood, and concrete patterns, along with crisp white envelopes.

$78 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!