Holiday Gift Ideas for the Foodie on Your List

One would think holiday shopping for foodie friends and family would be a piece of cake, because what’s easier to buy than food? But chances are, these folks are pickier than a temperamental toddler (except their mac ‘n’ cheese is made with parmesan, mozzarella, fontina, Dijon mustard, and panko breadcrumbs). Lucky for you, our own food editors did the hard work of taste-testing the best olive oils, tracking down the chicest salt boxes, and scouring the Internet for the most bountiful food baskets. Ready to impress those finicky foodies? Keep scrolling.

"Big Cheese" Food Basket

Send your Italophile friend into fits of joy with this medley of incredible cheeses, sauces, pastas, oils, and more.

Marcelli Formaggi $225 SHOP NOW
Williams Sonoma Caramel Marshmallows

What a brilliantly decadent idea: artisanal marshmallows dipped in either caramel or chocolate caramel.

Williams Sonoma $49 SHOP NOW
Kolossos Unfiltered Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil

A gorgeously packaged pair of oils—one mild and one robust—presents endless culinary possibilities.

Kolossos $38 SHOP NOW
SEL DE BOUCHER SALT BOXES

Choose from an array of salt blends to make seasoning a breeze.

French Farm $23 SHOP NOW
ABC Carpet & Home Spice Tins

These stylish spice tins are too beautiful not to display on a kitchen counter.

ABC Carpet & Home $9 SHOP NOW
Try the World Gourmet Gift Box

You can't go wrong with this curated box of gourmet holiday favorites from around the world, which includes pistachio creme, gingersnaps, truffles, and more.

Try the World From $49 SHOP NOW
Peter Luger Steaks Set

Your lucky friend can re-enact a feast straight from the famous steak restaurant with this set of porterhouse and strip steaks from the Brooklyn-based eatery. Just don't forget to demand an invitation to attend.

Peter Luger $316 SHOP NOW
Roe Caviar

Harvested from white sturgeon sustainably farmed in California, each tin contains roe from a single fish and is packaged without preservatives. But hurry: this limited-edition caviar is only available through Dec. 31.

Roe Caviar From $275 SHOP NOW

